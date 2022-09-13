Fall foliage season beginning, leaf spotters activated

Get ready for the fiery reds, yellows and oranges of autumn — as well as carloads of leaf peepers.
Fall foliage has slowly started the annual change from green to the fancy flavors of fall, state officials reported.
“From colorful foliage and unparalleled natural landscapes to breathtaking historical sites and one-of-a-kind state parks, there’s nothing like New York in the fall,” Governor Kathy Hochul said, announcing the activation of the I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Reports. “During this season, we invite travelers from New York and out-of-state to plan a perfect autumn adventure — whether it’s climbing an Adirondack peak, visiting a Long Island winery, or walking along Buffalo’s waterfront — and see what our great state has to offer.”
The reports rely on more than 85 volunteers to provide leaf spotting data to the state, which releases new maps every Wednesday showing the progression of the change in leaves. The spotters track the prevalent leaf colors, approximate percentage of change, and how much color change has progressed relative to peak conditions.
The I LOVE NY website, at www.iloveny.com, includes an interactive foliage map, which includes recommended foliage viewing locations in each of the state’s vacation regions, plus examples of peak foliage in a given area, and information about popular local and regional attractions. New this year, the interactive foliage map will include an option to filter attractions by category, including food & drink, and arts & culture.
Typically, the Chautauqua-Allegany region sees its foliage peak in mid-October, with areas at higher elevations and cooler climate peaking earlier. That period comes just after a planned collaboration between I LOVE NY and the state’s network of heritage tourism destinations on this year’s Path Through History Weekend, scheduled for Oct. 8-10. Special events and activation of historic sites statewide are planned.
According to the National Weather Service, leaves change color as tree shut down chlorophyll-based food production in the fall as the days get shorter and the weather colder. The green color disappears as the chlorophyll breaks down, revealing the yellow, red and orange pigments already in the leaves to dominate the color.
Officials report that weather through the rest of the month will affect the color. Warm sunny days and cool — but not freezing — nights promote the best color. Hard frosts can kill the leaves and cause them to fall without changing color. High rainfalls will also cause leaves to have less coloration.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)
