Fall foliage season beginning, leaf spotters activated

Yellows and oranges pop out among the green leaves of this maple tree on Fairmont Avenue in Salamanca as the fall foliage season begins in the Southern Tier.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

Get ready for the fiery reds, yellows and oranges of autumn — as well as carloads of leaf peepers.

Fall foliage has slowly started the annual change from green to the fancy flavors of fall, state officials reported.

