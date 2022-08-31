This fall’s Cattaraugus County Agriculture Tour will highlight the county’s beverage industry.
The Sept. 23 tour is by invitation only and will include members of the county legislature’s Development and Agriculture Committee and the Cattaraugus County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board.
The tour starts at 1 p.m. at the Pumpkinville Cider Mill and Beer Garden, 4844 Sugartown Road, Great Valley. Also on the tour are the Ellicottville Distillery at 2 p.m., Steelbound Brewery at 3 p.m. and Ellicottville Brewing Co. bottling facility in Little Valley at 4 p.m.
This Fall’s Cattaraugus County Agriculture Tour will highlight the county’s beverage industry.
The Sept. 23 tour is by invitation only and will include members of the county legislature’s Development and Agriculture Committee and the Cattaraugus County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board.
The tour starts at 1 p.m. at the Pumpkinville Cider Mill and Beer Garden, 4844 Sugartown Road, Great Valley. Also on the tour are the Ellicottville Distillery at 2 p.m., Steelbound Brewery at 3 p.m. and Ellicottville Brewing Co. bottling facility in Little Valley at 4 p.m.