LITTLE VALLEY — The state Board of Elections said Friday that fake boards of elections staffers have reportedly gone door-to-door to question voters in several Upstate counties, although no such incidents have been reported locally.
Individuals impersonating county boards workers “are confronting voters regarding their registration status, and erroneously accusing voters of committing a crime because of how they appear in the state voter database,” a state elections spokesman said.
Cattaraugus County election officials have not received complaints of people impersonating local election workers, said Kevin Burleson, Democratic election commissioner.
Burleson said there is no reason for county election officials to harass registered voters at their homes. If this occurs, he said the voter should call the county Board of Elections at (716) 938-2400.
Raymond J. Riley III, co-executive director of the state board, said, “We are extremely alarmed by these actions. These individuals are impersonating government officials in an effort to intimidate voters based on inaccurate and misleading information. We strongly encourage those engaging in these activities to cease immediately.”
Riley said county board staff members “work tirelessly year-round to ensure elections are safe and secure. They engage in extensive record-keeping processes in an ever-changing environment and are an integral part of protecting our democracy from bad actors, including those who are engaging in this current impersonation behavior.”
If a voter is approached by someone claiming to be from the state or county boards of elections, state officials encourage people to immediately request identification.
If the individual refuses or appears under suspicious circumstances, the state board recommends collecting as much information as possible, not providing the individual with any personal information, and contacting local law enforcement to report the incident.
Criminal impersonation in the second degree is a class A misdemeanor in New York state. The state board remains in communication with county boards and law enforcement to monitor the situation.
Meanwhile, Associated Press reports that more than a dozen people nationally have been charged with threatening election workers by a special Justice Department unit as authorities are trying to curb menacing of election workers.
AP reports staffers are being inundated with violent and graphic threats even in normally quiet periods between elections. Some point to former President Donald Trump and his allies repeatedly and falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen and spreading conspiracy theories about election workers.
Two more people pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening election workers in Arizona and Georgia. Already, two cases have resulted in yearslong prison sentences, including one where a man threatened to “lynch” an Arizona election official.