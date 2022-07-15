ANGELICA — The “Fair With The Country Smile” will get underway Monday after a vesper service on Sunday at the fairgrounds in Angelica. The fair proper will open at 9 a.m. Monday with the rides to be certified a little later in the day.
New Fair Board President Harry Hurd, who headed up the Equine Events at the fair, noted that the fair reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic last year with higher-than-ever figures for attendance.
“I think the high attendance was due to the fact that everything was just beginning to open up again and people were anxious to get out and do things,” he said, while he also attributed the high attendance to good weather. “It rained the week prior to the fair and didn’t rain at all fair week which is usually reverse.”
Factors which may bring fair attendance up this year, he noted may once again be good weather and the price of gas and the admission cost.
“I think with the price of gas, people are going to want to stay close to home,” he said. “If the weather is good, they’ll come to the fair. The cost is also cheap for entertainment for the whole family.”
Tickets are $10 per person with a bargain day on Wednesday when the cost is just $5 for children and senior citizens.
What one would expect to find at an old-fashioned country fair, can be found at the Allegany County Fair with its permanent exhibits of steam equipment, blacksmith shop, locomotive and cars and wildlife, to 4-H exhibits, artwork from both students and adults, vegetable, fruit, baking and sewing contests winners and more.
MONDAY
At 9 a.m. there will be 4-H English and Driving, the Youth Swine Show, and Open Goat Show. At 2:30 p.m. there will be Youth Livestock Judging.
At 3 p.m. the midway opens. At 6:30 p.m. the Truck and Tractor Pull for street gas and diesel starts at the Grandstand.
TUESDAY
At 9 a.m. the fair will open will open with 4-H and Youth events throughout the morning. At noon a Draft Horse and Pony exhibition will take place at the Grandstand.
At 1 p.m. the NYS Lightweight Horse Pull is at the Grandstand. The Midway rides open at 3 p.m. and at 5 p.m. there will be a Farm Horse Pull at the Grandstand. At 6 p.m. there will be a Free For All Horse Pull at the Grandstand.
WEDNESDAY
At 9 a.m. starts Children’s and Senior Citizen’s Day with discount admission. Youth events will start with the dairy showmanship and continue with wildlife judging, forestry judging and at 11 a.m. a Livestock Skill-a-thon contest.
At 11 a.m. the Baby Contest takes place in the mini theater followed by the Children’s Pedal Tractor Pull. At Noon the Midway opens and at 6 p.m. the Market Animal Sale takes place.
At 6:30 p.m. the Patriot Series Lawn Tractor Pull starts at the Grandstand.
THURSDAY
At 9 a.m. the Youth Dairy show starts with the Youth Rabbit show at the same time. At 2 p.m. the Allegany County Board of Legislators will meet in mini theater.
At 3 p.m. the midway opens and at 6:30 p.m. the kid’s rodeo takes place in front of the grandstand. At 7:30 p.m. The Boys and Bulls Rodeo starts.
FRIDAY
At 9 a.m. Youth and 4-H events start and at 3 p.m. the Midway opens. At 4:30 p.m. the FFA will host a chicken barbecue in the mini theater.
At 6 p.m. the Outlaw Pulling Series takes place in front of the Grandstand.
SATURDAY
At 8 a.m. the fair starts with the Open Riding Horse Show and at 9 a.m. the Open Class Beef Show starts.
At 11 a.m. the Youth Barnyard Olympics takes place and the Allegany County Talent Show starts in the Mini Theater.
At noon, the Midway opens and at 4 p.m. the Power Wheels Demolition Derby takes place in front of the Grandstand.
At 5 p.m. the Demolition Derby takes place in front of the Grandstand.
At 11 p.m. the Allegany County Fair closes for the year.
Throughout Fair Week there will be musical entertainment taking place in the Mini Theater daily. The exhibition barns will also be open and the high school food booths will serve specials each day.