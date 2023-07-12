ANGELICA — For one week every summer for the past 176 years, everyone gets to be farm folk at the annual Allegany County Fair.
The chairman of the Allegany County Agricultural Society, which hosts the annual Allegany County Fair, is David Jennings, whose family has a long history with the fair. There’s actually a building on the fairgrounds named after the family.
Jennings said the biggest attraction at the fair is the variety of animals from pink rabbits and sheep, goats and pigs to dairy cows and beef cattle. Added with the variety of horses, high jumpers, dressage, western pleasure and brawny draft horses — Percherons and Belgians — there are barnfuls of entertainment for young and old alike.
“It is the animals that people come to the fair to see,” Jennings said. “The farther away people get from the rural farm life, the more they want to connect with the animals and rural life.”
About 20,000 people a year come out to the week-long event, which will get started with a Vesper Service at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in the Mini Theater. The fair opens the following day at 8 a.m. with 4-H shows and programs and with unique events and attractions throughout the day.
The fair closes down around 11 p.m. each evening and ends Saturday, July 22, at 11 p.m. following the Demolition Derby.
At the free Grandstand each night:
• Monday — WNY Pro Farm Pullers
• Tuesday — NYS Championship Lightweight Horse Pull
• Wednesday — Patriot Series Lawn Tractor Pull
• Thursday — Boys and Bulls Rodeo
• Friday — Outlaw Pulling Series
• Saturday — Demolition Derby
Throughout the week there is plenty to see and do. And while one might think that the loud, smoky tractor pulls and demolition derby might attract the largest grandstand crowds, Jennings says, “It is the horse pulls; everyone likes to watch the horse pulls because there are a lot of local people participating. We’ve added another 250-seat bleacher across from the grandstand, so there is more room to watch the show.”
The fair also hosts the New York State Championship Lightweight Horse Pull.
Aside from the grandstand shows and the nonstop 4-H contests and displays, there are plenty of other interests at the fair. There will be a wildlife building highlighting area wildlife. A domestic building will house displays of local crafts, vegetables and antiques, a steam building highlighting steam-powered machinery and a special display of local children’s artwork in the education building.
There is also a Shawmut antique train on display, or fairgoers may visit the blacksmith shop, sugar shack or sawmill.
“We wouldn’t be much of a fair without all the participation from the 4-H,” Jennings said. “The fair gives everyone a chance to see what the 4-H kids can do.”
There is also daily entertainment at the Mini Theater, where Wednesday is Children’s Day featuring the annual Fair Baby contest and a Children’s Tractor Pull and a clown. On Saturday, July 22, the Mini Theater will host a talent show. The winner gets to compete at the New York State Fair.
While fried dough, cotton candy, candy apples and taffy are fair favorites, hearty meals can also be eaten and enjoyed at the Bolivar-Richburg school, Friendship school and from the newly renovated Genesee Valley school food stands. Underclassmen, with the help of parents, advisors and teachers serve up everyday meals such as goulash and chicken and biscuits throughout the week. They earn money for class trips and graduation costs.
This year, Wednesday is Family Day, when tickets are half off for everyone including senior citizens. For just $5 you can spend the day at the fair enjoying all the attractions like chain saw carving demonstrations, garden tractor pulls and watch the events in the Mini Theater. Or try your hand at the midway games or bingo and win a prize to take home to remember your day at the fair.
Parking is free. Tickets for entry are $10 per person, while rides are separate. Reach the grounds by taking the Angelica exit off Interstate 86. Go to alleganycountyfair.org for more information.