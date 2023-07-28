ALBANY (TNS) — A growing faculty shortage at New York nursing schools may undercut efforts to boost the state’s nursing workforce, particularly in upstate New York, new data shows.
One in six full-time faculty positions at nursing education programs in New York state are vacant, according to a June report from the Center for Health Workforce Studies at the University at Albany’s School of Public Health.
The finding coincides with an increasing number of faculty departures due to retirements, career changes and family commitments. Growing vacancies could reduce the number of students admitted to the programs, which could exacerbate the shortage of registered nurses statewide, researchers said.
“The pressures of large faculty vacancy rates, problems with attracting clinical preceptors and limitations on clinical training sites may hinder future production of (registered nurses), especially in upstate regions,” CHWS senior program manager Robert Martiniano said. “Ultimately, we need to understand and address those factors that may negatively influence RN production.”
The new report describes findings from the most recent survey of deans of New York state’s nursing education programs — conducted by CHWS each year — that provide critical information on the production of new RNs in the state.
Programs included in the survey span associate degree nursing programs, pre-licensure baccalaureate nursing programs and BSN-completion programs.
The survey found that new registered nurse graduations in New York grew by more than 12 percent between 2019 and 2022 statewide, but there were substantial regional differences. Downstate regions including the Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City showed a 19 percent increase in new RN graduations between 2019 and 2022, compared to only 2 percent for upstate regions.
Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier regions saw declines in new RN graduations during the same period. The Capital Region saw an 11.2 percent increase in registered nurse graduations.
While applications and acceptances to the state’s nursing education programs have remained stable, nursing program deans reported turning away qualified applicants due to faculty shortages as well as a lack of clinical training sites.
SUNY-based programs were more likely to report lower acceptance numbers than CUNY and private nursing schools in 2022 compared to the previous year.
One-third of deans from privately sponsored programs reported that acceptances were either somewhat or much higher in 2022. Only 20 percent of CUNY deans and 13 percent of SUNY deans reported acceptances were somewhat higher or much higher. In contrast, nearly a third of deans of SUNY-sponsored programs reported acceptances were somewhat or much lower.
The ongoing nurse shortage has resulted in fewer available beds and longer emergency room wait times at local hospitals. Statewide, New York is projected to be short almost 40,000 nurses by 2030, according to the state Department of Health.
The labor crisis has also forced hospitals to rely on costly nurses staffing agencies. Previous CHWS studies have documented increased recruitment and retention difficulties for RNs.
“We need to continue to monitor the RN pipeline, given the increased level of RN retirements and the higher level of turnover of newly trained RNs,” CHWS Director Jean Moore said. “Any reduction in RN production will only widen the current RN shortages.”