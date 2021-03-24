ALLEGANY — Both Tim Hortons restaurants in the greater Olean area were closed Wednesday amid thousands of Facebook shares and comments detailing filthy conditions in one of the locations.
A Facebook post of photos showing grime, dirty surfaces, possible mold in a beverage and a mouse was made by Monique Lanaux on Friday afternoon.
“So since I’m being Terminated for leaving after I was asked to leave work early how about we have a closer inside look to your local allegany Tim Hortons shall we” she wrote in the post. “Both the stores are shut down for cleaning. Yes there is some truth to these photos.”
The post had been shared more than 1,600 times by Wednesday afternoon, with hundreds of comments — most in disgust of the conditions — on various Olean-centric Facebook groups.
The photos could not be authenticated, but several had equipment and supplies identifiable as from Tim Hortons. A Google Image search did not appear to show the images had been previously posted online. There were no timestamps indicating when the photos were taken, and the metadata added to photographs automatically by cameras is stripped from all images uploaded to Facebook. One image contained a discarded computer printout dated for the morning of Oct. 26, 2020, indicating at least that one photo had been taken more recently.
The restaurants are owned by Two Flags Inc., a franchisee owned by Robin and Laurie Greaves. The couple opened the Allegany location in 2000, and the North Union Street location in 2008 on the site of the former L’Alcove Restaurant.
When contacted Wednesday afternoon, Robin Greaves told the Times Herald that the Allegany store had been closed, but had reopened by that point.
“We did a full cleaning of the store,” he said, adding that the Olean store remained closed for electrical work. Both locations are open 24 hours a day.
He declined further comment, referring questions to Tim Hortons corporate media staff.
Corporate media officials reported the company was made aware of the post.
“At Tim Hortons, we take health and safety very seriously and have strict standards to ensure we provide the best possible guest experience,” a company spokesperson said. “When we first learned about possible concerns at these restaurants we investigated and took swift action to resolve the issues. The restaurants will reopen once all our standards have been met.”
According to a Cattaraugus County Department of Health inspection on Feb. 20, 2020, five violations were reported, including one critical violation, which was remedied. The critical violation was for “Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.”
Other violations included improperly storing food dispensing utensils, dirty or improperly stored wiping cloths, unclean non-food contact surfaces of equipment, improper handwashing facilities, and dirty or in disrepair floors, walls and ceilings.