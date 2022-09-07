OLEAN — Connecting Communities in Action reported that Cattaraugus County will receive $8,012 in additional funding from Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with emergency food and shelter programs.
The funding is part of State Set-Aside monies appropriated by congress to supplement the previous amount — $87,566 — granted earlier this year.
The funds are available for nonprofit or government agencies in Cattaraugus County. The funding will be allocated by the local board consisting of representatives from Genesis House, Community Action, Olean Food Pantry, Catholic Charities, Rural Revitalization, Warming House, First Baptist and other non-profits and the Department of Social Services.
Interested area nonprofits or governmental agencies may contact the United Way of Cattaraugus County to apply or ask for additional information at (716) 372-3620 by Sept. 16.