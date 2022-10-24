LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections is offering extended hours during the two weeks prior to the Nov. 8 general election, Election Commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler said Monday.

The Board of Elections office, located in the former Little Valley Elementary School at 207 Rock City St., Suite 100, will be open for extended hours on the following days and times:

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social