ELLICOTTVILLE — Many area gardeners were left wondering if several days of smoky skies would affect their young vegetables.
Shannon Rinow, Master Gardener coordinator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, said last week’s smoky haze from Canadian wildfires shouldn’t impact local vegetable gardens.
Cornell University professor Steve Reiners of the Horticulture Section of the School of Integrative Plant Science, indicated the impact on air quality in the Northeast was greater on those venturing outside to tend their gardens than the plants.
“This is making many growers and gardeners worried about the potential impact the smoke will have on field grown vegetables,” Reiners said of the smoke advisories. “The good news is the impact will be minimal at worst.”
Reiners said the impact on photosynthesis from smoke-filled skies was slight and temporary.
“Despite the shade, there is still enough diffused light penetrating the smoke to maintain growth," he said. "Smoke typically does not block the pores in the leaf where photosynthesis happens.”
By continuing to water your garden, you will maintain good soil moisture and help the plants' pores clean.
“The drought conditions this spring are likely to cause more of a problem than the smoke,” Reiners said, although the situation was helped somewhat by Monday's rain.
"Gardeners’ concerns that leafy greens and other plants will pick up a smoky flavor are unwarranted,” Reiners said. “Recent research done in California after wildfires there showed leafy greens had no issues with flavor or possible volatile chemicals on or within the leaves. The smoke we’re seeing does not contain dangerous chemicals.”
Since the smoke from Canadian wildfires does not contain chemicals such as experienced from a train derailment that releases chemically toxic smoke, “the rain that falls through this smoky layer is also not dangerous to plants, people or animals,” Reiners said. The rain will be near neutral pH or just slightly acidic.
“Pollinators will likely stay close to their hives when it’s smoky,” he said. “It’s a little early in the season for pollination of squash and other fruiting crops, so this should not be a problem. Even if the crop has flowers, bees will become active again as soon as the smoke clears.”
The vegetables should be fine, Reiners said, but he advised gardeners to mask up if the smoke from the wildfires returns to Western New York.
“Keep them well-watered, and you should be enjoying a normal harvest later this summer,” Reiners said of the vegetables.