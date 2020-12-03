Existing fiber optic cable may power Southern Tier broadband expansion

LITTLE VALLEY — An under-utilized fiber optic cable installed between 2009 and 2013 across Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties may boost efforts to expand Southern Tier broadband access.
State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio met Thursday with area officials, internet providers and a representative FirstLight, the company that owns the 115-mile fiber optic cable called the Southern Tier Fiber Backbone.
In a press conference at the former Cattaraugus-Little Valley Elementary School, Borrello, R-Lakewood, said broadband access is the key to the region’s future. The fiber optic cable could help fast track broadband extension.
One in four families in the 57th Senate District does not have internet access, Borrello said. It was a crisis before people found themselves working from home and their children in remote learning for school.
“That line is right outside this building,” Giglio, R-Gowanda, said.
When he first heard about the fiber optic cable in August, the assemblyman started doing some research. Then he reached out to Borrello. They spoke to FirstLight, which agreed to market access to the fiber optic cable network.
Patrick Coughlin, chief development officer of the Albany-based FirstLight, said the company does not provide that “last mile” service to homes beyond existing broadband infrastructure.
Coughlin said access to the Southern Tier fiber optic cable could be a boost for students studying from home during the pandemic as well as parents working from home. It could also mean more residents would have access to tele-health video service.
That is up to providers like DFT Communications — the company plans nine sites in Cattaraugus County, where it will offer fixed wireless internet service over the next year — as well as Spectrum, Armstrong Cable and Atlantic Cable.
Kurt Maytum of DFT said at the press conference that the company looks forward to collaborating with any plans to extend broadband service. It offers a line-of-sight Wi-MAX service. The biggest challenge is that last mile of cable to residents, he said — per mile costs have gone from $15,000 to $25,000 a mile up to $65,000.
“There is a tremendous need,” he said.
Borrello said people moving to the Southern Tier want broadband access. The state, meanwhile, is complicating efforts to build new cable with regulations and right-of-way charges, he said.
Dr. Sharon Huff, superintendent of the Cattaraugus-Little Valley School District, said district students suffer from a lack of broadband internet — particularly given the current hardships. Students, parents and teachers will be thankful for improved internet access, she said.
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer of Randolph welcomed the new initiative to expand broadband access in the county.
“This is going to be a welcome broadband service to tap into,” he said. “It is very important for our economic development.”
Crystal Abers, Cattaraugus County director of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, mentioned the fiber optic cable to Giglio over the summer. She said she wondered why internet providers hadn’t tapped the cable. It serves several large internet users, including Cattaraugus County government and the universities in Alfred.
Borrello said the new initiative promises to connect thousands of homes to broadband service over the next few years, noting, “It’s a great jumping-off point.”
Giglio, who said he was very excited about the prospects offered by the fiber optic cable, said he hoped it could speed broadband service to villages along the path, which stretches from Whitesville in eastern Allegany County to Jamestown. Along the way the cable passes through Wellsville, Cuba Olean, Salamanca, Little Valley and Randolph.
“We want to get it up and running,” Giglio said. “The hardware is here. FirstLight will provide access to providers. There is CARES Act funding available for Southern Tier counties to expand broadband access.
“This is good,” Giglio said. “It’s like electricity. You provide it to everybody. This will help everybody.”