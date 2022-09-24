Exhibit depicts historic New York courts anti-slavery decision

Cattaraugus County Family Court Judge Moses Mark Howden stands beside a panel of the Lemmon Slave Case exhibit on display on the second floor of the County Office Building in Olean.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — An exhibit depicting the historic Lemmon Case in New York courts involving slavery‚ a prelude to the Civil War, is on display on the second floor of the Cattaraugus County Office Building on Leo Moss Drive.

The Lemmon Slave Case Exhibit by the Historical Society of the New York Courts is on the road across the state. A 90-week tour to 45 courthouses of The Lemmon Case: 1852-1860, started last fall.

