Exhibit depicts historic New York courts anti-slavery decision

OLEAN — An exhibit depicting the historic Lemmon Case in New York courts involving slavery‚ a prelude to the Civil War, is on display on the second floor of the Cattaraugus County Office Building on Leo Moss Drive.
The Lemmon Slave Case Exhibit by the Historical Society of the New York Courts is on the road across the state. A 90-week tour to 45 courthouses of The Lemmon Case: 1852-1860, started last fall.
This panel exhibit of the landmark Court of Appeals case features a video narration by famed actor James Earl Jones with an introduction by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. The exhibit is intended to educate the public on the role of the New York courts in paving the way for the abolition of slavery in the nation.
Cattaraugus County Family Court Judge Moses Mark Howden said the exhibit details the New York courts involvement in ending slavery. “We’re lucky to have this exhibit,” he said Friday.
The exhibit will remain in Cattaraugus County through the end of this month when it will be transported to Erie County.
The exhibit details how the courts helped free eight enslaved young women and children who sailed into New York harbor with their owners from Virginia.
The New York courts’ ruling was in direct conflict with the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision of 1857, which stated that Blacks in America, either enslaved or free, were not recognized as citizens and therefore rights under the Constitution did not apply to them. The New York decision represented the most unyielding statement made against slavery by any court in the United States prior to the Civil War.
Jonathan Lippman, president of the Historical Society and a former Chief Judge said, “The Historical Society of the New York Courts is proud to highlight this historic case at a time when the nation wrestles with issues of racial bias and access to justice.”
