ALBANY (TNS) — A real estate mogul with close ties to Lt. Gov. Brian A. Benjamin has been arrested in connection with a campaign finance scheme that allegedly used fraud to secure millions of dollars in public matching funds, federal prosecutors in Manhattan announced Friday.
Gerald Migdol, 71, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud, both of which carry a maximum of 20 years in prison. He was also charged with one count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory consecutive sentence of two years.
Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, called Migdol’s actions “attempts to defraud the public.”
”Free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy, and campaign finance regulations are one way communities seek to ensure everyone plays by the same rules,” Williams said in a statement.
While the indictment released by the Southern District does not name Benjamin, the “Candidate-1” identified by court documents registered to run for comptroller of New York City in or about September 2019. The lone candidate matching that description was Benjamin, according to records held by the state Board of Elections.
At the time a state senator of Harlem, Benjamin ran an unsuccessful campaign for city comptroller, and eventually dropped out of the race. When Gov. Kathy Hochulascended to the state’s highest office after the resignation of former governor Andrew M. Cuomo in August, Hochul selected Benjamin in a bid to add geographic as well as racial diversity to her 2022 bid for a full term.
”Neither Lt. Gov. Benjamin nor his campaign are being accused of any wrongdoing and they are prepared to fully cooperate with authorities,” Benjamin’s campaign said in a statement. “As soon as the campaign discovered that these contributions were improperly sourced, they donated them to the ( New York City) Campaign Finance Board, pursuant to guidance obtained from the CFB.”
Benjamin’s campaign received $2 million in public matching funds from the city, which can provide up to $3.4 million to a candidate based on certain criteria. The amount of the public support is based on the number of small campaign contributions it receives.
The indictment alleges Migdol “conspired to obtain fraudulent contributions” for the candidate that would be “used, among other things, to seek public matching funds.”
At Migdol’s direction, the indictment alleges, a person submitted fraudulent contributions to the candidate’s campaign in the names of dozens of people who had not authorized the contributions.
Migdol is alleged to have taken out $1,000 from a bank and immediately purchased five money orders of $250 apiece.The money was then contributed in the names of those five people. Migdol, according to the indictment, told “co-conspirators” that money orders of $250 were worth $950 in matching funds.
In January, the news outlet The City reported three people who had ostensibly given Benjamin’s campaign $250 had never heard of him. One of the people was a 2-year-old. A spokesman for Benjamin’s campaign said at the time that it planned to return the contributions.
The governor’s office directed comments on the issue to Benjamin’s campaign.
Campaign finance records show Migdol has given heavily to several others politicians. He, his wife and son have collectively given 12 donations worth $30,000 to state Attorney General Letitia James’ campaign since 2019.
James’ campaign told the Times Union that the $30,000 was being returned, including from sums from the wife and son, out of an abundance of caution.
The Migdol family has given a total of $106,000 since 2006 in New York elections. The largest single donation came in November 2020, when Gerald Migdol donated $15,000 to the campaign arm of the state Senate Democrats.
Unlike the New York City comptroller race in which Benjamin ran, state-level campaigns do not currently have a public matching funds program, which creates far less incentive to bundle straw donations. There is no indication Migdol donations to James or Senate Democrats were legally problematic.
Mike Murphy, a spokesman for the state Senate Democrats, said the conference did not plan to return the $15,000. “Those donations were in the previous election cycle and the money has been spent,” Murphy said.