Exchange Club supporting Olean area children through Big Brothers Big Sisters

OLEAN — The Enchanted Mountains Exchange Club recently presented a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters to support the organization’s one-to-one mentoring program for children in the Olean area.
Representatives from the Exchange Club attended Big Brothers Big Sisters ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 15 at the Olean office, 732 Front St., to help celebrate the organization’s commitment to helping more local children through the power of mentorship.
“America’s young people are its most precious resource,” said Cora Martin, Club President. “For many years, Exchange Clubs and National Headquarters have sponsored an impressive selection of activities designed to benefit and encourage our nation’s youth.”
Ashley Hall, program coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program in Cattaraugus County, said the donation means a lot to them and shows the club’s commitment to helping children in the community.
“We know that one in three children in the country is growing up without a mentor and we have the power to change that for children in the Olean area thanks to the generous people here that are willing to support us and volunteer their time,” Hall added.
Through college scholarships, mentoring and guidance and service recognition, Martin said the Exchange Club is making a difference for America’s youngest generations.
“The Enchanted Mountains Exchange Club is proud to support Big Brothers Big Sisters,” she added. “Each of our groups’ programs strives to make our world a better place for youth to live.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters has been providing mentoring to support children in the Olean area for nearly five years. The organization is looking for caring adults in the community who are willing to spend a few hours a month being a volunteer mentor, a Big Brother or Big Sister, to a local child.
To learn more about becoming a volunteer mentor, enrolling a child or making a donation, call Big Brothers Big Sisters at (716) 873-5833 or go online to biggertogether.org.