OLEAN — The Exchange Club of the Enchanted Mountains is hosting its second annual children’s fishing derby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Forness Park.
The program is for children ages 6 to 13 accompanied by an adult. Approximately 50 tagged bass will be released into the pond. Each tagged fish will have a monetary value. Registrants are eligible to win up to $250 or more in cash prizes, with additional prizes and raffles available. Refreshments will be provided. In the event of lightning, the event will be held Sunday.
Pre-registration is recommended at $5, or $10 on the day of the derby. Registration forms available at All American Insurance at 500 Wayne St., Olean; and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, 301 N. Union St.
For further information, please contact Steve Pancio, at (585) 403-9496.