Ex-Pioneer school union head charged with $50K theft
FREEDOM — A former treasurer and president of the Pioneer Central School Auxiliary Association Union has been charged with stealing more than $50,000.
New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation reported Friday that Peggy Cass, 66, of Freedom, has been charged with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony. She is due to appear in Cattaraugus County Court in August for further proceedings.
Cass was an officer for the school union from 2014 to 2019, troopers said, the period in which she is accused of stealing the funds in order to pay for personal debt.
The Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s office and the NYSP Financial Crimes Unit reportedly assisted in the investigation.