LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Fair is drawing more ex-pats and their offspring back to the fair to exhibit.
Is is a sense of nostalgia or carrying on a tradition? Probably both.
On Tuesday, Andrea Tempio of Rochester watched as her daughter, Adalyn, 9, exhibited a Holstein cow named Breezy in the same dairy judging ring she competed as a youth.
“I grew up in Randolph, now we’re living in Rochester,” Tempio said after her daughter won a third place ribbon for her Holstein Breezy. Adalyn looks after the cow that’s kept at the family farm in Randolph, visiting regularly and practicing.
“It’s the first fair without my father,” Tempio said, adding her Dad, Ken Dechow, died earlier this year. He and her mother, Laurie, who survives, operated K-L Deco, a well-known Randolph dairy farm.
“We’re keeping the tradition going,” Tempio added. She also exhibited cows at the county fair as a youth.
The Tempios are part of a growing number of Cattaraugus County natives who have moved away, yet come back home to visit during fair week.
Nell Fellows, County Fair secretary, has noticed the growing trend of local people moving away, then coming back to exhibit at the fair.
“That’s why we put the sign with the date of next year’s county fair at the gates,” Fellows said Tuesday. “The number of people who grew up here and want to return for next year’s fair is growing.”
Another former exhibitor at the county fair, Kate Bedient of Canandaigua, lived with her family on a dairy farm in Machias while growing up.
She said she enjoyed the opportunity to come back to the county fair of her youth with her daughter. “This is my 23rd county fair,” she said on Monday.
Bedient held her grandson Lincoln, 4, as she watched her daughter Kaity Bedient practice showmanship with her Jersey cow Shake It before competition. Bedient had shown cattle in the same ring when she was younger.
Fellows said that unlike some county fairs, the Cattaraugus County Fair welcomes exhibitors from other counties. In most cases, in involves youth who live in another county but one of their parents grew up here.
The youth keep an animal — livestock, goats, sheep or pigs — on the family farm. They take care of the animals as much as they are able and practice their showmanship during visits.
Tuesday was Senior Day, with those age 62 and older admitted for $8 all day. Today’s highlight is the grandstand performance of Chase Matthews and special guest Kidd G, and Thursday’s highlight is Jake Owen with special guest
Tuesday morning started at 9 o’clock with the Dressage Horse Show, Open Holstein Dairy Show and Junior Department Market Swine Show. The Senior Showmanship Competition for Swine featured 10 4-H youth who had “aged out” and were participating in their last county fair.
Today’s fair events:
9 a.m. — English Horse Show (Horse Arena).
9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Dairy Show (Dairy Arena).
10:30 a.m. — Master Showmanship Finals for Horse.
11 a.m. Junior Dept. and Open Sheep Show (Livestock Arena).
5 p.m. — Rabbit Livestock Interviews.
5 p.m. — Legislator Social (Snack Shack).
6 p.m. — Cat Show (Outside Poultry Barn).
7 p.m. — Beef and Dairy Steer Showmanship Practice & Photos (Livestock Arena).
Thursday, Aug. 3
9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Beef and Dairy Steer Show (Dairy Arena), Master Showmanship Contest Beef Livestock Interviews.
5:00 pm Swine Livestock Interviews.
5 p.m. — Swine Photos (Livestock Arena).
5:30 p.m. Dog Knowledge Contest.
6 p.m. Dog Show (Stage by Youth Building).
