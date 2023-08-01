LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Fair is drawing more ex-pats and their offspring back to the fair to exhibit.

Is is a sense of nostalgia or carrying on a tradition? Probably both.

On Tuesday, Andrea Tempio of Rochester watched as her daughter, Adalyn, 9, exhibited a Holstein cow named Breezy in the same dairy judging ring she competed as a youth.

“I grew up in Randolph, now we’re living in Rochester,” Tempio said after her daughter won a third place ribbon for her Holstein Breezy. Adalyn looks after the cow that’s kept at the family farm in Randolph, visiting regularly and practicing.

“It’s the first fair without my father,” Tempio said, adding her Dad, Ken Dechow, died earlier this year. He and her mother, Laurie, who survives, operated K-L Deco, a well-known Randolph dairy farm.

“We’re keeping the tradition going,” Tempio added. She also exhibited cows at the county fair as a youth.

The Tempios are part of a growing number of Cattaraugus County natives who have moved away, yet come back home to visit during fair week.

Nell Fellows, County Fair secretary, has noticed the growing trend of local people moving away, then coming back to exhibit at the fair.

“That’s why we put the sign with the date of next year’s county fair at the gates,” Fellows said Tuesday. “The number of people who grew up here and want to return for next year’s fair is growing.”

Another former exhibitor at the county fair, Kate Bedient of Canandaigua, lived with her family on a dairy farm in Machias while growing up.

She said she enjoyed the opportunity to come back to the county fair of her youth with her daughter. “This is my 23rd county fair,” she said on Monday.

Bedient held her grandson Lincoln, 4, as she watched her daughter Kaity Bedient practice showmanship with her Jersey cow Shake It before competition. Bedient had shown cattle in the same ring when she was younger.

Fellows said that unlike some county fairs, the Cattaraugus County Fair welcomes exhibitors from other counties. In most cases, in involves youth who live in another county but one of their parents grew up here.

The youth keep an animal — livestock, goats, sheep or pigs — on the family farm. They take care of the animals as much as they are able and practice their showmanship during visits.

Tuesday was Senior Day, with those age 62 and older admitted for $8 all day. Today’s highlight is the grandstand performance of Chase Matthews and special guest Kidd G, and Thursday’s highlight is Jake Owen with special guest

Tuesday morning started at 9 o’clock with the Dressage Horse Show, Open Holstein Dairy Show and Junior Department Market Swine Show. The Senior Showmanship Competition for Swine featured 10 4-H youth who had “aged out” and were participating in their last county fair.

Today’s fair events:

9 a.m. — English Horse Show (Horse Arena).

9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Dairy Show (Dairy Arena).

10:30 a.m. — Master Showmanship Finals for Horse.

11 a.m. Junior Dept. and Open Sheep Show (Livestock Arena).

5 p.m. — Rabbit Livestock Interviews.

5 p.m. — Legislator Social (Snack Shack).

6 p.m. — Cat Show (Outside Poultry Barn).

7 p.m. — Beef and Dairy Steer Showmanship Practice & Photos (Livestock Arena).

Thursday, Aug. 3

9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Beef and Dairy Steer Show (Dairy Arena), Master Showmanship Contest Beef Livestock Interviews.

5:00 pm Swine Livestock Interviews.

5 p.m. — Swine Photos (Livestock Arena).

5:30 p.m. Dog Knowledge Contest.

6 p.m. Dog Show (Stage by Youth Building).

Livestock Judging

Senior 1st — Kyra Pence

Junior 1st — Kadence Durow

Senior 2nd — Katrina Schrantz

Junior 2nd — Easton Pence

Novice 1st — Juleah Britton

Novice 2nd — Eric O’Brien

Top FFA Teams

1st — Randolph Team 2

2nd — Randolph Team 1

3rd — Randolph Team 3

4th — Franklinville Team 1

Top 4-H Teams

1st — Variety Pack Team 1

2nd — Variety Pack Team 2

Top FFA Individuals

1st — Kyra Pence

2nd — Quinn Pence

3rd — Olivia Shawley

Top 4-H Individuals

1st — Kyra Pence

2nd — Katrina Schrantz

3rd — Quinn Pence

Dairy Judging

Seniors 1st — Taylor Costa

Seniors 2nd — Tyetta Herman

Juniors 1st — Addyson Shawley

Juniors 2nd — Blake Hill

Novice 1st — Eric O’Brien

Novice 2nd — Austin Durow

FFA Teams

1st — Randolph Team 1

2nd — Randolph Team 2

3rd — Randolph Team 3

4th — Franklinville Team 1

4-H Teams

1st — Variety Pack — Katie Hill

2nd — Valley Workers

3rd — County Line Drifters

Top Individuals FFA

1st — Addyson Shawley

2nd — Taylor Costa

3rd — Sadie Steward

Top 4-H Individual

1st — Addyson Shawley

2nd — Taylor Costa

3rd — Blake Hill

4th — Tyetta Herman

5th — Olivia Shawley

6th — Quinn Pence

7th — Caden Herman

8th — Nick Beaver

9th — Kaitlyn Bedient

10th — Ethan Boutelle

Poultry Results

Master Poultry Showman — Daniel Stang

Reserve Showman — Brice Corbin

Highly Commendable Showman — Hayden Kolb

Commendable Showman — Khloe Duffy

Best in Show Waterfowl — Logan Goddard

Best in Show English Orpington — Khloe Duffy

Best in Show Cochin — Gabby Chapman

Best in Show Tallouse Goose — Logan Goddard

Best in Show Americana Cock — Khloe Duffy

Goat Showmanship & Market

Grand Champion Showman — Kyra Pence

Reserve Champion Showman — Isaac Dechow

Highly Commendable Showman — Easton Dechow

Commendable Showman — Kaleb Dechow

Grand Champion Market Goat — Easton Pence

Reserve Champion Market Goat — Khloe Duffy

Highly Commendable Market Goat — Kyra Pence

Commendable Market Goat — Braeleigh Potter

Gaming Results

Senior Grand Champion — Danica Silleman

Senior Reserve Champion — Kyleigh Rohwer

Junior Grand Champion — Peyton Rogers

Junior Reserve Champion — Ethan Hoffman

Pony Grand Champion — Kendyl Rogers

Pony Reserve Champion — Jessica McCune

Novice Grand Champion — Braelynn Lovell

Novice Reserve Champion — Emma Veno

Walk Trot 7-11 Grand Champion — Ava Morrissey

Walk Trot 7-11 Reserve Champion — Emma Veno

