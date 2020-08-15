BRADFORD, Pa. — The separation agreement between the City of Bradford and former police chief Hiel Bartlett seems fairly run-of-the-mill — with one exception. The document alludes to an outside criminal investigation into the chief and indicates the result may cost him his pension.
Bartlett resigned for the purpose of retirement in a letter dated July 16, but effective Tuesday. Members of Bradford City Council accepted the resignation at Tuesday’s council meeting without comment. At the meeting, Mayor James McDonald thanked the public for being patient as the city continued its internal investigation into the conduct of Bartlett and Officer Matt Gustin during a May arrest.
Bartlett and Gustin had been on leave from the department since the May 5 arrest of Matthew Confer on Delaware Avenue in the city. A bystander videorecorded part of the arrest, put it on social media and members of the public reached out to city officials, concerned over the conduct of the officers in the arrest.
While city officials were investigating the handling of the Confer incident, the McKean County District Attorney’s office was investigating the credibility of the officers. McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer referred any investigation of criminal allegations on the part of the officers to Punxsutawney-based state police and the state attorney general’s office. Neither agency comments on the existence of investigations.
In Bartlett’s separation agreement with the city, an investigation is noted.
“The parties are aware that (Bartlett) is currently the subject of a criminal investigation, the specifics of which are unknown to the parties,” the agreement read.
City officials noted that should Bartlett be “ultimately convicted of, or plead guilty to a charge” that falls under the Pennsylvania Pension Forfeiture Act and the city would be required to take action.
There are specific charges spelled out in state law in which that rule would apply — most such charges are related to theft, perjury and official oppression.
Regarding eligibility to collect a pension, the Third Class City Code requires that someone be employed 20 years and at least 50 years of age to begin collecting benefits. While Bartlett served as a city employee for 20 years, he is 48 years old. He could begin collecting benefits in two years.
Bartlett held the title of chief at the time of his resignation, which meant he was not a member of the Fraternal Order of Police union at that time. Under Third Class City Code, a chief is not a union member, as he is the department head and a salaried employee.
Upon Bartlett’s resignation, the city agreed to pay him for his unused vacation and accrued holiday time at his current rate of pay, $33.74 an hour. He was also granted payment for unused compensatory time, but at his sergeant’s rate of pay.
A department head does not accrue compensatory time or overtime, so while Bartlett retired as chief, his comp time, which was accrued when he was a sergeant, was paid at his sergeant’s salary of about $2 per hour less than he was paid as chief.
His insurance benefits ended as of Tuesday, the agreement stated.
Also noteworthy in the agreement was a gag order, prohibiting Bartlett from discussing or commenting on “the events of May 5, 2020 and the subsequent investigation,” or from making any comments that would disparage the city or any city-related party. The only exception noted was to provide truthful testimony to law enforcement, a court or a government agency.
Both parties agreed, too, not to discuss the agreement itself, but noted it was subject to the Right to Know law.
Meanwhile, Gustin, the other officer involved in the May 5 incident, remains on paid administrative leave. He is a member of the police union, which has been advocating on his behalf.