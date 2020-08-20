OLEAN — Kaegan Bauer first helped the Genesis House homeless shelter by purchasing a case of bottled water and a large package of ramen noodles for the residents with her own money.
Under some circumstances this act of kindness might have gone unnoticed — except for the fact that Kaegan, of Olean, is just 9 years old.
She recently took her philanthropic deeds a step further when she made cookies in her Easy Bake Oven and sold them in front of her home. Her largest sale of the day was made when a customer gave her $20 for the 25-cent bag of cookies.
Kaegan’s mother, Carolyn Bauer, said her family lives next door to Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, and has heard of the challenges facing the homeless shelter during the pandemic. After purchasing the water and noodles for the shelter, Kaegan decided to hold the bake sales to raise more money for the
“She’s held two bake sales now … she bakes them in her Easy Bake oven (in the house) and does it all herself,” Bauer said, noting Kaegan keeps the oven on her table stand to show customers the cookies are smaller.
She also is cautious with sanitation and wears a mask and gloves during sales.
Bauer said she believes she and her husband have helped instill a giving attitude in their daughter. Bauer is a special education teacher with the Ellicottville Central School District and her husband, David, is a paramedic firefighter.
“So the whole, ‘do good to others’ thing is important to all of us,” Bauer explained. The family also has a 14-year-old son, Evan, and both children attend school in Ellicottville.
For her part, Kaegan said she enjoys helping the shelter “because some people really don’t have money to buy water or anything.”
Kaegan said she expects to sell more cookies and plans to ask her dad, who enjoys baking, to bake some pastries for her next sale.
O’Malley said any amount of donation, especially from children, is appreciated at the South Barry Street shelter.
“It’s just so sweet that (Kaegan) is thinking of that,” O’Malley said of the young fundraiser.
O’Malley said the shelter, which is full, recently housed a family with children who had lost their home in a house fire.
Because of this, and the cancellation or limitations with in-person fundraising due to the pandemic, the shelter is always in need of monetary donations and other items.
She said a current fundraiser taking place is the Second Annual Fall Fundraiser Raffle that has several monetary prizes for the winners. Winners will receive single prizes of $2,000, $1,000 and $500; as well as four $100 prizes. Raffle tickets sell for a $50 donation, and prizes will be awarded during a Facebook livestream event on Oct. 9.
“We’re just looking at other (fundraising opportunities) because we don’t know if we can even have the gala” due to pandemic restrictions, she said in reference to the annual charity gala gathering held each year to raise funds and awareness of the shelter.
In addition to the raffle, O’Malley said the shelter is also hopeful of obtaining donations of canned goods, cleaning supplies, pillows and other household items.
For more information on purchasing raffle tickets or donations, contact Genesis House at 373-3354.
