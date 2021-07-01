OLEAN — If you’re a local nonprofit or business looking to get in on the fun of StrOlean, applications are now available for retail, food and event vendors for the second StrOlean of the season Aug. 13.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that applications can be found online at www.oleanny.com, at the Chamber office or by calling 372-4433.
“Normally held in connection with our Gus Macker event, we decided to keep this StrOlean the week before Macker this year,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. “The reasoning behind it would be to give our merchants and restaurants throughout the area to have two separate events to bring people into their business, instead of one huge one.”
StrOlean is defined as an event to be held throughout the Olean area; event goers can saunter, amble, wander, walk the sidewalks; and able to enjoy food, music, fine arts, classic cars and fun for all ages. The Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever StrOlean in August 2017.
The first StrOlean of 2021 was a success, Yanetsko said, with more than 34 organizations throughout the area selling or organizing an event. Although the event is called StrOlean, the Chamber’s market area includes Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville and Westons Mills.
“We are encouraging businesses, nonprofits and school groups to start now and plan to participate in one or all StrOlean,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC Member Services Director. There are several ways for one to participate at StrOlean, which can be fundraisers too.
For the Pop Up Market, the GOACC encourages brick and mortar store businesses to host an event outside the store or host sales/info tables inside or outside the store. Restaurants are encouraged to sell food outside the store.
There will be no fee for existing establishments to participate, but the chamber would like business owners to still fill out the application.
For those wishing to vend throughout the Olean area, the Pop Up Market will include arts and crafts, artisans, catalog/home party, farm market stands, artwork, jewelry and more.
If a local organization is looking for a fundraiser event, GOACC is encouraging organizations to come on down and create an event that would benefit their organization. StrOlean organizers would love to have organizations host events during the day. Ideas include a planned walk, story time, a tasting station, a sport demonstration, a 5K/1K run, outside fitness class, strolling chorus, baby races or children’s activities.
The event would be included in the overall promotion for StrOlean, but GOACC suggests doing some small promotion on their separate event and market to their captive audience. There would be no charge to run the event.
Past StrOlean events included a band concert on JCC lawn, free wine tasting and appetizers at the store, Plinko game, deadlift competition, parking lot party, tap for tips, strolling with mobile used book give away cart, chair massages, static display of large model aircraft, open gym and Zany Zumbathon.
GOACC encourages food vendors to come and serve up some food. There is an application for those businesses wishing to open a food spot during the StrOlean. An existing restaurant will still need to fill out the food application.
For more information or registration forms, please call GOACC at 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.