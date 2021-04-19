OLEAN — Applications are available for retail, food and event vendors for the first StrOlean event in two years.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday that applications can be found online at www.oleanny.com, at the Chamber office or by calling 372-4433.
This year’s event will be decentralized, said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko, and while North Union Street will remain the primary location, businesses and groups around the area can hold events at their home bases.
“GOACC is encouraging all to participate – whether in Allegany, Olean, Portville. We gather all the participants’ information and promote it as one event with many locations,” she said.
This will serve as a workaround to restrictions on large numbers of people gathering together, she said, while all social distancing and masking requirements are required.
“During this challenging time, GOACC is committed to the well-being of our employees, attendees and vendors. We are dedicated to supporting the local communities in which our events are held,” she added. “The current outside event guidelines is a maximum of 200 people. StrOlean is a collaboration of many events being promoted by the Chamber. Each location/event is considered separate and will maintain social distancing, safe number counts in the places as well as customer masking.”
Founded in 2017, the event offered visitors a chance to wander along North Union Street and visit brick-and-mortar stores as well as pop-up vendors and nonprofits. Activities from dance demonstrations to 5K events have also proven popular. After three years with thousands of attendees, the three events planned for 2020 were slowly canceled due to COVID-19.
Those that have a brick/mortar stores are encouraged to participate in the POPUP MARKETplace where they will host an event inside/outside their store as well as have sales/info. For those vending outside their own store, there is no charge – however, please fill out an application for inclusion in promotion.
Erica Dreher, GOACC Member Services Manager, added “This is the same for restaurants – whether you vend outside your restaurant or not, send in your specials, your information on entertainment (if any) and other details. No charge for these brick/mortar restaurant to participate and advertise what they plan to do this day.”
For those that are considered real pop ups – vendors that display and sell their artisan items, catalog/home party, farm market stands, artwork, jewelry and more as well as food trucks – they will be a POP UP Market – a temporary ‘store’ in the location they choose/request.
“GOACC is encouraging businesses, nonprofits and school groups to start now and plan to participate in one or all StrOleans. For example, an organization or school group could host a 5K Run / Walk during any edition,” added Dreher.
For more information or registration forms, please call GOACC at 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)