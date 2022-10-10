ALFRED — Homecoming/Family Weekend returns to Alfred State with a schedule full of events for current students, alumni, families and friends Oct. 20-23.
Homecoming Committee co-chair Mary Perkins believes there is something for everyone on the Homecoming schedule.
“Our committee has worked at putting together a great schedule that should please visitors of all ages," she said. "Attendees can enjoy the talents of our current students at Alfred’s Got Talent, check out some great cars, cheer on the football and volleyball teams, and enjoy a great show by Robert Channing. We cannot wait to have a fun-filled weekend.”
Homecoming activities will begin the evening of Oct. 20 after the inauguration of Alfred State President Steven Mauro. The annual Blue & Gold Dinner (4:30 to 7:30 p.m.) in the Terrace will kick off the weekend. A Trivia/Comedy/Variety Show will take place in the Terrace starting at 6:30 p.m.
Students can head to the Multipurpose Courts at 5 p.m. for a roller-skating event to build up their appetite for the Blue & Gold Dinner.
The evening of Oct. 21 events begin at 6 p.m. with Bubble Soccer taking place at Pioneer Stadium. Foodie Friday begins at 6 p.m. in the parking lots outside the stadium and will include food, music, and a bonfire.
Students and student groups will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. looking to claim the Alfred’s Got Talent crown. The annual crowd-pleasing event will take place in the Cappadonia Auditorium.
Wrestling open practice at Pioneer Stadium opens the activities 9 a.m. on Oct. 22. Tailgating lots open at 9 a.m. and will feature a Chili Cook-off, yard games, and a car show (sign up to be part of the car show). The Alfred State Rock Band will also perform.
The football team kicks off against Dean College at noon. Fans can also enjoy the End Zone Party for fans over the age of 21 while alumni can sign up for a VIP Alumni Football Experience.
At 10 a.m. the Gary Moore Alumni 5k will start on the practice football field above the Orvis Activities Center. The volleyball team is in action at 1 p.m. for a conference match against La Roche. They return to the court at 5 p.m. to battle Medaille.
A postgame barbecue catered by ACES begins at 2:30 p.m. outside the stadium and runs until 5 p.m.
Robert Channing will wow the audience with his ESP show in the Cappadonia Auditorium at 4 p.m. Channing has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBX, FOX, and even QVC.
A new event, Fierce Flag Football, will start at 6:30 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium.
Weekend activities close out on Oct. 23 with a family brunch at the Central Dining Hall form 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.