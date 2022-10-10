Alfred State Homecoming

Alfred State College graduates enjoy the End Zone Party at a past Homecoming/Family Weekend.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — Homecoming/Family Weekend returns to Alfred State with a schedule full of events for current students, alumni, families and friends Oct. 20-23.

Homecoming Committee co-chair Mary Perkins believes there is something for everyone on the Homecoming schedule.

