OLEAN — The fall season is almost here and that means it’s time to mark your calendars for all of the exciting programs coming up at the Olean Public Library.
On Sept. 9, join us for the 4th annual Friends of the Library Read Between the Wines fundraiser. The event will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and includes a large selection of delicious local wines, appetizers, live music and a basket raffle. Beer and soda will also be available.
Pre-sale tickets are $20 or two for $35; designated driver tickets are $10. Tickets will also be sold at the door the evening of the event, for $25 ($10 for designated drivers). Tickets are on sale at the Library, or they can be purchased online using a credit card at Eventbrite.com.
WE’RE ALSO PLEASED to announce the return of the Brown Bag Book Club. The first meeting will be on Sept. 19 at 12:30 p.m.(bring your lunch, or simply enjoy sweet treats and coffee or tea provided by the Library). We’ll be discussing the book “Beautiful World, Where Are You?” by Sally Rooney. Copies are available at the Library, so be sure to reserve one today.
The book club meets the third Tuesday of every month in the Gallery. If you like to read ahead, future titles include “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (October), “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (November) and “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (December). Bring your suggestions for future titles, as member input is strongly encouraged.
ATTENTION J.R.R. TOLKIEN FANS: On Sept. 24, the Library will celebrate Hobbit Day, an all-ages event, from noon 4 p.m. in the Gallery.
In 1978, the American Tolkien Society proclaimed “Tolkien Week” in recognition of the author’s worldwide popularity, and Hobbit Day (officially observed on Sept. 22) is a central part of that.
It is, according to “The Fellowship of the Ring,” the birthday of both Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, arguably the most important hobbits in the influential fantasy series, from “The Hobbit” to “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Drop in any time to take part in a variety of activities. Dress up as your favorite Tolkien character and make crafts, play games, and learn some hobbit trivia.
THE CHILDREN’S DEPARTMENT will kick back into full gear in October after a brief hiatus following the very busy Summer Reading Program. Beginning on Oct. 17, running through Nov. 18, the following programs will be offered:
• Stories and More, Wednesdays at 10 a.m., for children ages 1-3 (accompanied by an adult); features story times, songs, rhymes, finger plays, group play and creative art projects.
• Stories and Stretches, Thursdays at 11 a.m., children 2-5; a fun program with stories, songs, stretches and movement.
• Investigation Stations, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., or Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m., children 3 and up; participate in group activities including stories, music and games followed by art and assisted exploration of the stations.
• Reading Can be Ruff Book Club, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. or Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Sometimes reading can be “ruff”! Reading out loud with a “paws”itive friend can reduce stress and make practice fun. Whether recommended by a teacher or just for extra practice, come read with one of our therapy dogs. Explore the Investigation Stations and have some “pupcorn” while you wait.
FROM OUR OUTREACH DEPARTMENT: The Library has partnered with instructor Brittany Hutley to offer Beginning American Sign Language classes, which will be held on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 20 through Oct. 25, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Participants attend all six classes in the series and will learn basic techniques to communicate with people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Registration is free and open to ages 13 and up. Call 372-0200 to sign up.
On Monday, September 19th, from 6-7 PM, join
JOIN ROSWELL PARK scientist Susan LaValley, PhD, for “Beyond the Headlines: What Health News Really Means” 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19. We see so many news stories about health and medicine, how do we know if something is true? Susan will provide tips to figure out if the story is based on science and facts, or if it’s just a flashy headline.
THE LIBRARY OFFERS many activities for teens, too. Upcoming programs include Hide & Seek this coming Friday, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Participants must arrive by 6 p.m. because the Library closes just when the program starts. Dress in dark clothes to blend in. Dinner will be served.
The Teen Advisory Board (OTAB) will meet at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Teens of all ages are welcome to participate on OTAB. We will discuss what programs we want to host this fall. Teens can suggest programs, books to purchase, or anything else they would like to see happen at the Library.
The OTAB Mario Kart Tournament will be held Sept. 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join OTAB as we fight to the Mario Kart death! We will play on Nintendo Switch systems. Bring your friends as we create a bracket to see who is the best Mario Kart driver of all time.
In October, we will host Cris Johnson for spooky magic shows for all ages, and Eric Jones will return to offer his pumpkin carving class.
Make sure to check out our newsletter, social media or website for more updates on these and other fun upcoming programs this fall.