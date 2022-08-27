Read Between the Wines

OLEAN — The fall season is almost here and that means it’s time to mark your calendars for all of the exciting programs coming up at the Olean Public Library.

On Sept. 9, join us for the 4th annual Friends of the Library Read Between the Wines fundraiser. The event will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and includes a large selection of delicious local wines, appetizers, live music and a basket raffle. Beer and soda will also be available.

Hobbit house

The Library will be celebrating hobbits and all things Tolkien on  Sept. 24.

