ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced a dozen new electric vehicle “fast chargers” have been or will be deployed along the primary travel corridor from the Southern Tier to Western New York, including one in Delaware County.
The new chargers “will ensure that one of New York State’s ‘fast charging deserts’ is more accessible to EVs and that all regions across the state offer more convenient charging opportunities, a media release from Hochul’s office said.
The installation of new high-speed charging sites, led by the New York Power Authority, currently includes Jamestown, Salamanca and Bath, and will soon be supplemented by Olean, Friendship, Castle Creek and Hancock along Interstate 86 and Route 17.
“New York State is charging forward toward a greener and cleaner future by making electric vehicles more accessible to everyone,” Hochul said in the release. “These new charging stations are sited along the most traveled corridor in the southern region, which will be pivotal towards encouraging drivers in the Southern Tier and Western New York to make the transition to greener vehicles.”
The New York Power Authority maintains more than 100 ports at 30 sites along major travel corridors.
Power Authority Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Electric vehicles are more efficient and less expensive to drive, and they’re key in reducing air pollutants from the transportation sector. NYPA’s role in the clean transportation transition is to build infrastructure in urban hubs and along well traveled corridors, making it more convenient to travel long distances through every region in New York.”
The new Direct Current Fast Chargers can charge most of the battery capacity in any make or model of EV in as little as 20 minutes, the release said.
EV owners can locate public chargers using smartphone apps such as Shell Recharge, Electrify America, PlugShare, ChargeHub, ChargeWay, EV Connect, ChargePoint, Google Maps or the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. EVolve chargers operate on the Electrify America and Shell Recharge networks. Credit cards are accepted to charge; no subscription or membership needed.