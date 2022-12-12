ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced a dozen new electric vehicle “fast chargers” have been or will be deployed along the primary travel corridor from the Southern Tier to Western New York, including one in Delaware County.

The new chargers “will ensure that one of New York State’s ‘fast charging deserts’ is more accessible to EVs and that all regions across the state offer more convenient charging opportunities, a media release from Hochul’s office said.

