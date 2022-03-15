ALLEGANY — After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Enchanted Mountains Lodge #252, Free and Accepted Masons, will host the 22nd Annual Veterans Memorial Euchre Tournament on March 26.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Allegany American Legion Post 892 at 4350 State Road West.
The event is held to honor the memory of all veterans, in keeping with the Masonic principles of friendship, morality, brotherly love and charity and as well as the fact that so many of its Lodge members have served, donations will support local veteran organizations.
Proceeds will be used to donate to the Joint Veterans Council Volunteer Van Service and the Allegany American Legion funeral ritual team, as well as other veterans projects.
Over the past 20 years, thousands of dollars have been raised and donated to worthy veterans organizations.
All euchre players are invited to participate for a donation of $10. Lunch and door prizes are provided tool players. There will also be raffles.
Organizers said a number of players have already registered so there may be a cutoff for the number of players. Call Bruce Kenney, who is serving as tournament chairman for his 22nd year, to reserve a space, at (716) 372-1001 days and (716) 560-5883 nights.
Also contact Kenney if you can donate a door prize for the event.