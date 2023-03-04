Erick Laine Center on track for Wednesday groundbreaking

OLEAN — Just over a year after it was first announced, and five months since launching the public side of the fundraising campaign, groundbreaking on the Erick Laine Outdoor Center at the YMCA is set for Wednesday.
The $5 million Y facility includes five outdoor venues — an airnasium for sports like basketball and pickleball as well as wellness classes like yoga, the Cutco splash park that transforms into a winter play park, a modern playground, fire pit area and a welcome center and bathhouse.
Campaign chairs Anne Marie Wright and Skip Wilday said the project is at 92% funded during Thursday’s Salute to Olean celebration.
“Last year, we presented a video on the Y’s dream to raise funds to build the Erick Laine Outdoor Center,” Wilday said. “Well, that dream is now a reality.”
“Thank you everyone here who has participated in the Erick Laine outdoor four-season project,” Wright added. “We’ve been working on it diligently for over a year.”
Laine, the former president, CEO and chairman of Cutco Corporation and a community philanthropist, bequeathed a legacy gift to the Y. The YMCA Board of Directors formed a task force to explore ways to best use the funds in a way that would honor Laine and his love for the Olean community.
The Y commissioned Gro Development, an architectural firm specializing in YMCA properties, to develop conceptual and architectural designs of an outdoor area that could be multi-functional and could be used every day regardless of the weather.
Wright said the Y staff and campaign volunteers have been working tirelessly behind the scenes, raising the funds to support the project in addition to the seed money from the Erick Laine estate.
“All funds for the center are from private donations,” she added.
To build the facility, the Y purchased six properties at 401, 411 and 415 N. 10th St. and 1120, 1122 and 1124 Buffalo St., south of the current YMCA building.
“Before the properties could be demolished to make way for our new center, we put them to good use one last time,” said Ron Cecchi, Y board member, in a video shown at Salute to Olean.
In September, the Olean Fire Department cadets had the opportunity to practice simulated search-and-rescue extraction drills and fire scene recovery skills, Cecchi said. Then in November, Olean police officers took advantage of the properties to work on entry drills and SWAT tactical training.
“Both of these agencies were able to sharpen their skills in a controlled environment so they are better prepared in the event of a true emergency,” he added.
Demolition of the vacated buildings began in late fall with the property leveled by the new year. On Jan. 3, the city Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance request from the Y for setbacks and parking spaces for the project. On Jan. 23, the city’s planning board signed off on the site plans, clearing the city’s final hurdle.
“As you can see, this is no small project, but we have our approvals and are ready to get going,” Cecchi said.
In the video, Wright said full construction will begin this spring and continue throughout the summer months, including all the site work, building of the airnasium, the splash pad, fire pits and bathroom/changing facilities.
“Our intention is to celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony sometime in the late fall or early winter when we open the winter ice skating park,” she said.
Phase two will include completion of the modern playground and is expected to open in spring 2024, Wright added.
The center will be open to the community and will not require YMCA membership. Day pass fees, seasonal passes and YMCA membership will support the day-to day operations.
Y officials noted that no one is turned away due to the inability to pay and has “an aggressive” financial assistance program to help community members take part in its programs.
This is supported by the YMCA’s annual support campaign, which is ongoing.