Erick Laine Center on track for Wednesday groundbreaking

Aerial view of concept art for the proposed Erick Laine Outdoor Center at the Olean YMCA with the airnasium on the left, Cutco splash park on the right and bathouse at the rear.

 Olean YMCA

OLEAN — Just over a year after it was first announced, and five months since launching the public side of the fundraising campaign, groundbreaking on the Erick Laine Outdoor Center at the YMCA is set for Wednesday.

The $5 million Y facility includes five outdoor venues — an airnasium for sports like basketball and pickleball as well as wellness classes like yoga, the Cutco splash park that transforms into a winter play park, a modern playground, fire pit area and a welcome center and bathhouse.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social