SALAMANCA — Every Person Influences Children (EPIC) is hosting a series of story times at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
EPIC’s first family engagement storytimes in the park, this event is best for families with children 8 years old or younger. Guest readers from the community, local heroes and community members read a story. There will be Movement or STEM activities as well as art for the little ones.
Each Thursday has a theme, and this week’s will be “Honoring Seneca Culture” with guest reader Michala Redeye reading “Giving Thanks” by Chief Jake Swamp. The movement activity will be with a guest from the Allegany Community Center.
Future EPIC storytimes are:
July 28, 10:30 a.m., Celebrating Salamanca Railway History, “Curious George Takes the Train” by Marget Rey.
Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m., Being a Hero, “Super Manny Stands Up” by Stephanie Graegin.
Aug. 11, 10:30 a.m., Back to School Success, “The Schools First Day of School” by Adam Rex.
Registration is required to assist with the number of expected attendees. For more information, call (716) 289-3490.