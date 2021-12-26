Weather Alert

...Mixed Precipitation Likely Monday and Monday night... Mixed wintry precipitation will blossom over the western counties early Monday morning in advance of an approaching warm from the Ohio valley. While the precipitation could briefly fall as some wet snow...it will quickly change to a mix of rain and sleet with some freezing rain possible. The change over will take place from southwest to northeast during the course of the day with mainly just rain forecast by mid afternoon over the western counties. An icy mix will remain likely across the North Country into Monday night. Motorists traveling in the western counties should allow extra time to reach their destination Monday morning. Those traveling east of Lake Ontario should not have any issues until at least the afternoon. Follow your favorite source of National Weather Service forecast information for updated forecasts and possible headlines... including the potential for winter weather advisories.