OLEAN — The Olean Wellfield Superfund site was first in the news 41 years ago as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reacted to degreasing chemicals in the city’s water wells.
Ultimately, three major companies were implicated in the contamination — AVX, McGraw-Edison and Alcas. Loohn’s Dry Cleaners was also part of the investigation and cleanup.
To remove trichloroethleyne (TCE) and other volatile chemicals from the aquifer, air strippers were installed on city wells on Richmond Avenue and East River Road. Additional work involved removing contaminated soil and collecting additional contaminants in a trench at AVX and removing 10,000 tons of contaminated soil at Loohn’s.
The EPA is proposing another step in the cleanup of the aquifer — injecting material into wells to break down the hazardous contamination in groundwater across several areas south of the former AVX plant.
EPA will outline future cleanup plans at a public meeting July 27 at 6 p.m. at the TECH Building, Magnano Reception Room near the Cutco Theater, on the Jamestown Community College campus.
A 30-day comment period on the EPA proposal began Friday and runs until Aug. 15.
Written comments on EPA’s proposed plan may be mailed or emailed no later than Aug. 15 to Maeve Wurtz, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 290 Broadway – 19th Floor, New York, NY 10007, Email: Wurtz.Maeve@epa.gov.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said he was only made aware of the EPA plan for the Olean Wellfield on Friday afternoon and didn’t have much detail on the process.
Public Works Director Brad Camp was out of the office Friday and unable to address the EPA cleanup plan.
“We’ve got air strippers Richmond Avenue and East River Road removing TCE from the drinking water,” Aiello told the Times Herald. “If this cleans up the water, we’re all for it.”
“This proposed cleanup plan reflects EPA’s recommendations on how to best address groundwater contamination,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “It safely brings us one step closer to a comprehensive cleanup of the AVX portion of the site.”
The cleanup technique, called in-situ treatment, uses various minerals and bacteria to spur the decontamination of harmful compounds found in contaminated groundwater. This method supplements the natural process of breaking down the contamination over time. The cleanup includes long-term monitoring to ensure the cleanup is working as intended and other controls to prevent exposure to the contaminants.
The Olean Well Field Superfund site contains various wells, homes, and manufacturing facilities. Earlier industrial operations at the AVX property, as well as three other facilities that EPA considers sources of site contamination, resulted in the contamination of soil and groundwater with trichloroethylene, 1,4-dioxane, and other volatile organic compounds. The contaminants migrated from the AVX property in groundwater south of the AVX property.
As a result of the contamination at all four facilities, EPA added the site to the Superfund list in 1983.
Since that time, several investigations have led to cleanup remedies for the four source facilities and impacted groundwater, most of which are being implemented by potentially responsible parties for the site.