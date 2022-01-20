OLEAN — A new event in Olean is hoping to infuse some fun into the beginning of February with the inaugural Frosty Fest set for Saturday, Feb. 5 in War Veterans Park.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce event will feature activities for all ages including snow bocce, curling, the city’s largest pancake breakfast, snow disc golf, snow cornhole and even a squirrel plunge.
“Although we received over 50 unique events, the events committee at the chamber decided on an event to be held the first quarter of the new year,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC Member Services Manager.
In spring 2021, the chamber asked for new events to be held in the area and organized by the chamber via a survey. Frosty Fest was suggested by Maureen Young of Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES.
“She attended our events meeting in September 2021 and suggested something in January or February because many people get depressed after the lights and happiness of the Christmas and Hannukah seasons,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, the chamber’s chief operating officer. “Coming from the meeting, the chamber staff brainstormed and came up with all these activities that would be great in the snow in February but wasn’t dependent on it, if the forecast didn’t give us snow.”
Play nine holes of snow disc golf at War Vets courtesy of the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Association. Single players pay a $10 fee for a round of 9 holes and a bowl of chili. Foursomes pay a $30 fee and also get bowls of chili. Equipment will be provided or you can bring your own.
Courtesy of Intandem, a cornhole tournament will be in the park. Fee for a team of two is $40 and each player receives a bowl of chili and beer tokens for participants 21 and older. The tournament is a single-elimination format with a best of three games and max of 32 teams.
Snow bocce is also coming to War Vets courtesy of Howard Hanna Professionals. A team of two can compete in this single elimination tourney with a fee of $40. The team will also enjoy a cup of chili and two beer tokens.
For those interested in both cornhole and bocce, a team of two can compete in both for $65 per pair. The team will still receive a bowl of chili each and three beer tokens.
If you have always wanted to give snowshoeing a try, Pfeiffer Nature Center will have several sets of adult- and child-sized shoes available for an outdoor explore at Frosty Fest. The snowshoes can be used free of charge for a walkabout at the park and will be loaned out on a continual “as available” basis.
Event officials are also planning what’s being called the city’s largest pancake breakfast. Yanetsko said they are striving for a goal of 300 pancake meals served up at the fest. Meals for adults are three pancakes and two sausage links for $8. Children receive two pancakes and one sausage link for $4. The pancakes will be flipped inside the stadium’s tunnel and ample seating will be there as well. The park’s pavilion is not able to be used by renters as it has city storage inside.
The chamber is also working with Big Bossman Catering to be an on-site food truck for all attendees. Big Bossman will be serving up their chili in addition to all their barbeque deliciousness.
Play out your Winter Olympic fantasies with curling on high-density plastic rinks with all the bells and whistles. A team of two can compete in this double-elimination tournament with a $50 fee. The team will also enjoy pancakes, a cup of chili and two beer tokens. Limit of 12 teams.
Holiday Valley has the Penguin Paddle, but Olean’s Frosty Fest features the squirrel plunge. Working with Dream it Do It and Jamestown Community College, GOACC is able to bring this cardboard sled competition to the fest, Dreher explained.
Contestants will sign up at the Chamber for $5 and receive cardboard, duct tape and a piece of rope. The sled consists of only these materials but is able to be painted to color the sled. Contestants will pick up their sled materials Jan. 31, build them at home and bring them to the Frosty Fest for the competition.
Depending on the number of registrations, there will be three divisions — youngsters, teens and adults. Those that bring their sleds for the competition and compete will receive a $5 Shop Olean gift certificate as well as be able to compete for prizes from DIDI.
“Frosty Fest is deemed a winter-themed and family-friendly event to shake off the cabin fever,” Dreher said. She has lined up the activity sign-ups on the chamber website.
“We encourage folks if interested to sign up early as we feel we may sell out quickly,” Yanetsko said. “We need many volunteers, so please call our office to see what shifts are available.”
For registration information, please visit https://shop.oleanny.com/collections/frosty-fest. For questions or to sign up to volunteer, call (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.