Enjoy art and music at Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival

EAST OTTO — Music and art lovers will have the opportunity to celebrate a day of creativity this Sunday at the 9th annual Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival from 1-6 p.m.
Headlining the festival is Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors from Pittsburgh. The band is best described as a blend of rhythm heavy roots rock with a strong dose of big barreling drums. Donovan is an original member of Rusted Root and co-author of their mega hit, “Send Me on My Way.”
PA Line, Grassroots rockers based in Buffalo, will be bringing their unique, harmony-packed, funky, Folk-Rock sound to the stage. Griffin Brady and Sly Boots Circus will be featured with their world beat drumming and performance. The Buffalo outfit creates uplifting sounds and energy that gets people up, inspired and dancing.
Isaac Spaeth & Friends of Olean will perform an exploratory musical piece on Larry Griffis Jr.’s sculpture, “The Castle Tower.” Solo artists Ruby from Buffalo and Mikee Strongmen from Silver Creek will open the festival with separate performances.
In a previous interview with the Press, Nila Griffis, executive director for Ashford Hollow Foundation, said music and performance events have taken place since the park’s first year of 1968.
Griffis said the summer event draws people into the park who might not have otherwise visited. The event has created more of an awareness about the unique sculpture park and all it has to offer.
The event will also feature a vendor village, children’s crafts area, food stands, beer and wine service and more. People are allowed to bring blankets, chairs and small coolers.
Bring the whole family to watch the performances and listen to the music. While at the park, seek out the approximate 250 sculptures of Larry Griffis, Jr. and other international artists residing along the trails in the woods and fields of the more than 400-acre park, making it one of the largest and oldest sculpture parks in the country.
The festival will take place at 6902 Mill Valley Road, in East Otto, on top of the hill at the Mill Valley site of the park. Festival-goers must be able to endure a 10-minute walk uphill to the festival site, however, there will also be a shuttle.
Tickets are $20 for adults and teens. The event is free to children 12 years old and under. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com. For more information, visit online at griffispark.org, or contact Griffis at (716) 667-2808.
The Ashford Hollow Foundation is a nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Griffis Sculpture Park and the Essex Arts Center in Buffalo. Established in 1969, the foundation’s mission is to promote the visual and performing arts as well as construct a dynamic relationship between the arts and education in Western New York to better its young people and the greater community.
(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)