Enjoy art and music at Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival

EAST OTTO — Music and art lovers will have the opportunity to celebrate a day of creativity this Sunday at the 9th annual Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival from 1-6 p.m.

Headlining the festival is Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors from Pittsburgh. The band is best described as a blend of rhythm heavy roots rock with a strong dose of big barreling drums. Donovan is an original member of Rusted Root and co-author of their mega hit, “Send Me on My Way.”

