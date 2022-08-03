Engagement announced

Jennifer M. Dick and Mark A. Charrette of Petersburg, N.Y., have announced their engagement. Dick, daughter of Steve and Georgia Dick of Bolivar, is a graduate of Bolivar-Richburg Central School and St. John Fisher College and earned her master's degree in community counseling from Syracuse University. She is a Northeast territory enrollment manager for AFLAC. Charrette, son of Normand and Lorraine Charrette of The Villages, Fla., is a graduate of Quinnipiac University and is a business development manager for AFLAC. A Sept. 19 wedding is planned.

