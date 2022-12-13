ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will allocate $52 million in awards to establish 12 Regional Clean Energy Hubs designed to serve as centers of outreach, awareness and education about the state’s effort to move to clean energy.
Reducing greenhouse gases is the centerpiece of the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Part of the law also calls for delivering at least 35% of the benefits of clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities.
Projects may include helping people upgrade their homes for green energy and educating the public about the job opportunities in this growing new field.
”As New York continues moving toward a green economy, community outreach and education is essential to ensuring all New Yorkers can participate in and benefit from this transition,” Hochul said of the program.
NYSERDA partnered with community-based organizations to establish the hubs and provide a holistic, multidisciplinary approach to ensure that all New Yorkers have equitable access to the benefits of the state’s clean energy transition. Each hub will be composed of a network of organizations in each of the state’s economic development regions to be responsible for establishing and fostering partnerships over the next four years.
Organizations with experience in providing outreach and education services in clean energy and energy efficiency, and integrating those with social services, housing, economic development, health and training, were encouraged to participate.
In the Capital Region, the Affordable Housing Partnership was awarded $3.6 million.
”The Capital Region Hub looks forward to connecting residents with NYSERDA programs to assist with clean energy upgrades for their homes as well as to job opportunities in the growing clean energy field,” said Susan Cotner, executive director of the Affordable Housing Partnership.