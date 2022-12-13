ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will allocate $52 million in awards to establish 12 Regional Clean Energy Hubs designed to serve as centers of outreach, awareness and education about the state’s effort to move to clean energy.

Reducing greenhouse gases is the centerpiece of the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

