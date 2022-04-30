Enders is valedictorian, Weaver salutatorian at Belfast Central

BELFAST — Belfast Central School has announced Jaiden Enders as valedictorian of the Class of 2022 while Matthew Weaver is the salutatorian.
Enders, daughter of William and Vicki Enders, has been named valedictorian with a cumulative grade point average of 97.16 as well as 25 college credits.
Throughout her time at Belfast, Enders has been active in soccer, cheerleading and basketball. She is a member of the National Honor Society, has served as Class President for one year and is currently Vice President of the Student Council.
Enders volunteered her time last year as a counselor for 5th and 6th grade students at Camp Duffield. During the summer of 2021, she attended the Envision Law program, an intensive and immersive experience for students interested in pursuing careers related to the law.
Enders is currently taking part in the Allegany County Government Internship Program where she spends one day each week at the Allegany County office building learning and participating in all aspects of county government.
Enders’s future plans to attend Niagara University and major in Political Science.
Weaver, son of Chauncey and Lindsey Weaver, graduates as salutatorian with a cumulative grade point average of 94.65 and 25 college credits.
Weaver has played soccer, basketball and baseball throughout high school, earning all star status in soccer for three years and was named to the Big 30 All Star Team among numerous other athletic honors.
Weaver is a member and Vice President of the National Honor Society and serves his class as Vice President. He has volunteered his time as an U10 Soccer coach and as a camp counselor at Camp Duffield with 5th and 6th graders.
Weaver has been employed at Harrington’s Grocery Store and with the custodial staff at St. Bonaventure University during the summer of 2021.
Weaver’s future plans are to attend Alfred State College and major in Cybersecurity.