LITTLE VALLEY — The Enchanted Mountains Horse Show Series event is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.

The horse show begins with the Friday Night Showmanship Clinic at 4:30 p.m. from a judge’s perspective featuring Jennifer Sawyer, a 30-year multi-carded career judge, followed by the year-end Game Show.

 

