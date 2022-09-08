LITTLE VALLEY — The Enchanted Mountains Horse Show Series event is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.
The horse show begins with the Friday Night Showmanship Clinic at 4:30 p.m. from a judge’s perspective featuring Jennifer Sawyer, a 30-year multi-carded career judge, followed by the year-end Game Show.
Saturday and Sunday events include Showmanship, Halter, Trail and Performance classes featuring several sweepstakes classes with added money prizes.
The Enchanted Mountains Horse Show Series’s mission is to provide and promote opportunities where horses and riders can advance their skills and celebrate their accomplishments. Events raise money for different charities, memorials and for families in need.
Organizers expressed thanks to their exhibitors, sponsors, spectators, volunteers, vendors, the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society and its board of directors for helping them achieve their mission.