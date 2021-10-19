OLEAN — Along with the colder weather that’s signaling the approach of the winter season, so is the closing day of Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market on Friday.
Located at Tractor Supply, 1900 Constitution Ave., the market will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. and all vendors will be handing out candy to the kids that come, and adults as well as children are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes. Big Bossman’s BBQ and Catering food truck will be on hand providing food to purchase.
“Every year our market tries to do things to give back,” said Tammy Gardner, market manager. “ I feel like we should support other businesses locally as they also support our farmers and other vendors.”
This year, the Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market has continued giving back to local organizations. They collected supplies for the Cattaragus County Veterans Service Agency. They also held a fundraiser to support the SPCA, who were in attendance with animals and an informational booth. Patrons of the market brought food and supplies for the animals, as well as financial donations and children enjoyed a treasure hunt with prizes.
This year, the market also had a children’s section with coloring sheets, easy recipes for children to take home and make, and other fun activities
Vendors included those with fruits and vegetables; baked goods; crafts; woodworking; Avon products; soaps and lotions; hand-painted furniture; and fruit and honey wines.
“Thank you to all those who support our local farmers and other vendors,” Gardner said. “We had a great year even with COVID and rainy weather. … It is important to shop local and also to give back locally. We already are looking forward to next year.”