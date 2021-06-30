Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market reaches out to vets Friday
OLEAN — The Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market is reaching out to veterans Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. in celebration of the Fourth of July.
Coupons will be available to veterans to use at the market and collections will be accepted for Cattaraugus Veterans Services.
Donations of deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc... will be collected, as will Kong toys for service dogs.
Big Bossman’s BBQ and Catering food truck will also be on site.