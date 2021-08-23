OLEAN — Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market won’t just be providing good food to humans on Friday — but they’re hoping that patrons of the market think about our furry friends as well.
From 2 to 6 p.m., at their site at Tractor Supply, they’ll be celebrating and donating to the SPCA of Cattaraugus County, who will have a booth with animals and information about the organization.
“Every year our market tries to do things to give back,” Gardner said. This year so far we collected supplies for veterans and now we would like to support the SPCA. I feel like we should support other businesses locally as they also support our farmers and other vendors. The SPCA has a need right now and we are happy to get the word out and help.”
The following are items the SPCA desperately needs:
- Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Stomach dry food.
- Purina One Adult Dog food.
- Wet and dry Purina Puppy Chow.
- Dog toys.
- Dawn dish soap (specifically that brand for bathing flea-infested animals).
- Cleaning supplies, including laundry detergent, bleach and Fabuloso.
But the market isn’t just asking for donations, they’ll reward anyone who donates.
“Any children who attends will have a treasure hunt to find animal faces at our vendor booths with prizes,” said Tammy Gardner, manager of the market. “Any adult who donates or buys from a vendor will be entered to win prize bags and gift certificates.
“Please come out and celebrate this great work and donate. They need our help.”