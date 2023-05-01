BELMONT — Long-time business leader and volunteer Jack Emrick was recognized by the Allegany County Board of Legislators for his contributions to the community.
The legislators also recognized Alison Dickinson for her work in Employment and Training for the county.
Emrick, joined by his wife Donna, brother Bill and District III legislators Adam Cyr (Bolivar), Dwight Fanton (Willing), and Debra Root (Scio), was presented with Board Resolution 161-23, which detailed his numerous efforts and accomplishments in both Allegany and Steuben counties.
He is committed to the goals of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers and serves on its Association Executive Committee as director of the association board, and is chair of the Wellsville YMCA Advisory Committee. Emrick also serves on the UR Jones Memorial Hospital Campaign Executive Committee, which leads fundraising efforts for the hospital’s renovation and expansion project.
He has been a long and active member of both the Scio Methodist Church and the KonXions Methodist Church, with duties including chair of the administrative council, auditing, and as a member of the finance committees. When called upon, he serves as substitute pastor.
His prominence in the local business community has led to membership and leadership posts in the Hornell Chamber of Commerce, Hornell Area United Businesses, Hornell Rotary Club, and the Arkport Exchange Club. In Scio, he committed himself to work on the Fairlawn Cemetery Board, Library Board, and as a T-ball and Little League coach.
Emrick thanked his wife for her support over their 40 years of marriage, and left those in attendance with a parting thought:
“Have you ever impacted someone’s life so much that 10, 15, 20, 30, 40 years after you’re gone, they will love you as much then, if not more, than the day you died? If you have, then I think you’ve achieved the ultimate accomplishment life can offer.”
Dickinson was presented with her award by Board Chairman W. Brooke Harris and Employment and
Dickinson, a senior employment and training counselor, has worked within the department for 23 years, serving previously in the Department of Social Services. Her expertise includes employment assessment, job readiness training and directed job searches. All of these skills have enabled Dickinson to help hundreds of clients achieve professional development and employment.
In addition to her work in Employment and Training, Dickinson has been an active volunteer in the community for decades. She has served as trustee of the Belmont Library, president of the Genesee Valley Chorus, Habitat for Humanity, and is a founding member of both the Allegany Geobash Committee and Genesee Valley Outdoor Trekkers. She has travelled the country with Red Cross Disaster Services, including in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina and in New York City following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Training director Reita Sobeck-Lynch congratulated Dickinson and thanked her for her service: “(Alison) puts her heart and soul into her work every single day. We’re thankful for everything she does for her customers and coworkers, all while treating everybody with professionalism, dignity, and respect.”