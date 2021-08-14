ConnectLife: Emergency need for blood donations
OLEAN — Blood supply in WNY is at a critical level. Due to an increase in traumas over the last week the demand for blood at our local hospitals has been much higher than normal. ConnectLife currently has less than a one-day supply of all blood types.
It is vital that all who are eligible to donate consider giving now for local patients in need.
ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood for WNY, including Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Donate blood August 9-21 at any ConnectLife drive and be entered to win 1 of 10 pairs of tickets to the Aug. 28 preseason Bills game vs. Green Bay.
To find a blood drive in the area or to make an appointment to donate call (716) 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.