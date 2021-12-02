ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville’s annual Christmas Stroll, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Dec. 11 to allow for additional planning.
The Christmas Stroll welcomes all to a day of friendship as locals and visitors come together to remember the season and the story behind this special time of year.
“Ellicottville is a great place to come out and experience a relaxed pace and to take the time to enjoy a nice representation of the reason we celebrate during the holiday season,” said Gwen Bush, organizer of the event. “Come out and remind yourself what Christmas is all about.”
Holy Name of Mary Roman Catholic Church, located on the corner of Jefferson and Martha Streets, will have their display of Nativity and angels for all to see. The sidewalks of downtown will be filled with the sounds of the season as festive music permeates the air, coupled with the soft voices of sauntering carolers.
Local businesses have been busy decorating their storefronts, showcasing beautiful holiday themes for your enjoyment as you window shop throughout the afternoon. Santa is expected to make an appearance at Villaggio at 4 pm.
At 4:30 p.m., dogs dressed in their holiday best, will march alongside their owners down Washington Street to the gazebo. Those interested in participating in the Reindog Parade should meet at the post office parking lot at 4:30 pm.
At 6 p.m., a Living Nativity featuring local children will be at the gazebo.