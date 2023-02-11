Ellicottville's $7.2 million water project to start in Spring

First deliveries of plastic pipe to be used in the Town of Ellicottville’s $7.2 million water project are in storage at general contractor J.D. Northrup Construction Co., in Ellicottville. The project will begin in the spring.

ELLICOTTVILLE — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $3 million grant to the Ellicottville Town Water District as part of a $7.2 million project to upgrade parts of the system.

The $3 million grant from the Environmental Facilities Corp., for state Water Infrastructure Improvement is being coupled with $1.3 million in short term interest-free financing and $2.6 million in market rate financing to cover the $7.2 million cost of the project.

