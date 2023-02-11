Ellicottville's $7.2 million water project to start in Spring

ELLICOTTVILLE — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $3 million grant to the Ellicottville Town Water District as part of a $7.2 million project to upgrade parts of the system.
The $3 million grant from the Environmental Facilities Corp., for state Water Infrastructure Improvement is being coupled with $1.3 million in short term interest-free financing and $2.6 million in market rate financing to cover the $7.2 million cost of the project.
“This started back in 2018,” Ellicottville Supervisor Matt McAndrew told the Times Herald. “We applied in 2019 and then COVID-19 hit. The original project was $5.2 million. Because of inflation it ballooned to over $7 million. We made some adjustments, but we couldn’t change the scope of the work or it could have affected the grant.”
J.D. Northrup Construction of Ellicottville is the general contractor for the project.
The project includes replacing two reservoirs, the 40-year-old upper town tank, the exterior of which is failing, and the 85-year-old village reservoir, which has been flagged for structural deficiencies. The upper town tank will be replaced with a larger tank. The town has five water storage tanks. Existing iron pipe will be replaced with PVC and HDPE pipe.
There was a long lead time for the material for the water line, McAndrew said. There was a 33-week lead time for the plastic pipe, supplies of which are just starting to arrive.
One of the tanks is on the Northrup property in the village and the other is at the top of HoliMont in the town.
The project will include the replacement of 14,000 linear feet of aged water transmission and distribution lines on Holiday Valley Road and on Elizabeth Street. New service lines to homes are included in the project including between the new village tank and along Elizabeth Street.
The supervisor said backup power generators will be installed at all wells and booster pump stations and software and safety improvements would also be made.
Replacement of the Holiday Valley lines is needed to eliminate water lost to leakage for the aging distinction and transmission lines, McAndrew said.
“Work will be starting in the early spring,” McAndrew said. “The tanks are the first scheduled to be replaced. We’re also working around Holiday Valley’s schedule.
McAndrew said some water customers will see an improvement in water quality — particularly those on Elizabeth Street.
$880K FOR CATTARAUGUS COMMUNITY ACTIONU.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy announced a federal grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to Cattaraugus Community Action in the amount of $879,621 for the Rapid Rehousing Project.
“Cattaraugus Community Action is essential to the towns and villages in the county and will improve the lives of all who live there,” Langworthy said. “I am excited to see this community flourish with federal assistance.”
The grant is for a three-year term and will be used to provide rehousing services to homeless Cattaraugus County singles and families. The county is a part of the New York State Balance of State (BoS) Continuum of Care (CoC). Community Action will be working with the local Department of Social Services to provide housing and ongoing rental subsidies for 15 households over a 24-month period.
The program has a heavy focus on addressing unmet healthcare needs and will partner with Universal Primary Care for basic healthcare, and the county’s Department of Community Services for mental health and substance use treatment.