Ellicottville to host ‘Winter Blues Weekend’ Jan. 20-22

Tommy Z is among those performing at the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce “Winter Blues Weekend” from Jan. 20-22.

 Photo provided

ELLICOTTVILLE — Chase the winter blues away and start the new year off on a high-note at Ellicottville’s annual Winter Blues Weekend.

The area’s popular blues and jazz-packed weekend kicks off Jan. 20 and continues through Jan. 22.

