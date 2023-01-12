ELLICOTTVILLE — Chase the winter blues away and start the new year off on a high-note at Ellicottville’s annual Winter Blues Weekend.
The area’s popular blues and jazz-packed weekend kicks off Jan. 20 and continues through Jan. 22.
People looking for something to do this time of year will find some of the best blues musicians in the region performing live all weekend, from Friday evening through Sunday at a number of Ellicottville establishments throughout the village.
Presented by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, the free event will give visitors the opportunity to enjoy a lively weekend of great blues music featuring 15 regional artists.
“Winter Blues Weekend has always been a hit with both our locals and visitors,” said Jessica Wallace, chamber business development manager. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back some of the greatest blues artists in our area, as well as some new acts. We hope you will give these musicians a warm welcome.”
The soulful, blues weekend begins at Balloons on Friday evening when Tommy Z takes the stage at 6 p.m. The Buffalo native has been described as a “blues treasure” and “one of Western New York’s best kept secrets.”
As a guitar-driven, electric blues-based stylist, he’s been recognized with numerous awards over the years including being voted Top Blues Vocalist in Western New York and Top Blues Guitarist. He was also honored with the Muddy Waters Award for “Artist of the Year” by the Blues Society of WNY.
In 2007, Tommy Z was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame recognizing him alongside some of the best talent to come out of WNY including Rick James, Goo Goo Dolls and Billy Sheehan.
He’s had the opportunity to perform, write, record and/or co-bill with some of the world’s top artists in the blues/rock genre including B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Johnny Winter, Blues Traveler, Peter Frampton and Lynyrd Skynyrd making him a national and international festival headliner.
“We want to make sure that everyone who comes to Ellicottville can enjoy these live performances at no cost,” Wallace said. “Many restaurants start their entertainment schedules in the afternoon giving families with young children a chance to plan a fun, musically-inspired lunch or dinner out and to take part in all the excitement.”
A complete schedule of live music will be posted at ellicottvilleny.com as the weekend event draws closer. For questions or additional information, contact the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce at (800) 349-9099 or info@ellicottvilleny.com.
Tentative line-up of performances
Friday, Jan. 20
• Balloons – Tommy Z, 6:30 p.m.
• Balloons – Danny Minoque, 10 p.m.
• The Gin Mill – 2 Guys Drinkin’ Blues, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
• Balloons – Gabe Stillman, 6:30 p.m.
• Balloons – Chillbillies, 10 p.m.
• EBC – Geno McManus, 4 p.m.
• Finnerty’s – Rockabilly Steve, 8 p.m.
• The Gin Mill – Porcelain Train, 2 p.m.
• The Gin Mill – Maria Aurigema Band, 8 p.m.
• Holiday Valley – Tui Osborne, 4 p.m.
• Madigans – QPhunk, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
• Villaggio – Tui Osborne, 4 p.m.