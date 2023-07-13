Ellicottville, West Valley grads receive CRCF scholarship awards

Six graduates of Ellicottville and West Valley central schools received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Giancarlo Nuzzo, Samantha Stock and Alysa Williams each received the Kristen Hintz Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship, which came under Foundation’s management in 2017, is named in memory of Kristen Nicole Hintz, who was a senior at Ellicottville Central School and at the top of her class when a tragic auto accident cut her life short in 2000. A leader in her class, she was a multi-sport athlete who always gave her best and persevered through difficult situations. Her kindness touched all she met.
Students applying for this scholarship must include an essay that describes and explains what characteristics and qualities they possess that make them deserving of this scholarship, including information that reflects how they demonstrate kindness and perseverance, qualities for which Kristen was known.
Nuzzo plans to study communications at Saint Anselm College. Stock will study art and design at Alfred University. Williams plans to study agribusiness management at Alfred State College.
Stock and West Valley Central School’s Gabrielle Hickey received the Elisa B. Hughey Scholarship for the Arts for $1,000 each.
This scholarship was established in 2016 by the friends and family of Elisa B. Hughey, a deep lover of the arts and education, after she lost a long battle with cancer. In 2019, the Hughey Scholarship Committee moved the fund under the management of CRCF.
This fund provides annual scholarships for graduating seniors of Ellicottville and West Valley Central high schools committed to advancing their skills in any aspect of the fine arts (including sculpture, painting, drawing, watercolor, graphics, animation, architecture/design and photography).
Hickey plans to begin her studies in fine arts at Jamestown Community College.
Nuzzo also received the Ginger D. Schroder Legislative District 3 Scholarship for $500.
Ginger D. Schroder, of Farmersville, established this scholarship through her legislative salary after being elected to the Cattaraugus County Legislature. The Ginger D. Schroder Legislative District 3 Scholarship is given to a graduating high school student residing in Cattaraugus County Legislative District 3, which covers the towns of Ellicottville, Farmersville, Franklinville, Lyndon, Machias and Mansfield, who will pursue a trade degree or two- or four-year college degree.
Katie Krotz received the Hughey Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship fund provides an award for graduating seniors at Ellicottville High School attending a two- or four-year college/university or a trade school. Preference is for a student majoring in the field of education, but the scholarship is open to all majors.
Krotz will study animal science at Cornell University.
Lita Conklin received the Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Scholarship for $500.
The Janowicz’s daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Hanson and the late Paul Hanson, established the Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Fund with the foundation in 2014.
Each year, the fund makes possible a scholarship for students at Ellicottville Central School, where Mrs. Janowicz served as a bus driver. The Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Scholarship is given to graduating seniors who demonstrated academic excellence and plan to attend a two- or four-year college.
Conklin will attend the College of Saint Rose to study forensic psychology.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.