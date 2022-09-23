Ellicottville Sportsmen’s Club to host ‘Shoot for the Vets’ fundraiser Saturday

A group of sportsmen are shown shooting trap at the Ellicottville Sportsmen’s Club, host of the second “Shoot for the Vets” fundraiser on Saturday.

 Photo provided

ELLICOTTVILLE — Area trap shooters may participate Saturday in the Shoot for the Vets fundraiser hosted by the Ellicottville Sportsmen’s Club at 5609 Route 242.

All proceeds will benefit the recreational therapy departments at the Buffalo and Batavia VA medical centers.

