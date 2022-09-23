Ellicottville Sportsmen’s Club to host ‘Shoot for the Vets’ fundraiser Saturday

ELLICOTTVILLE — Area trap shooters may participate Saturday in the Shoot for the Vets fundraiser hosted by the Ellicottville Sportsmen’s Club at 5609 Route 242.
All proceeds will benefit the recreational therapy departments at the Buffalo and Batavia VA medical centers.
Stan Grochowina, club officer and event organizer, said the trap shoot will begin before 9 a.m. if they get any full squads by then, and the shooting will be extended beyond 2 p.m. if there is a good turnout.
Like skeet and sporting clays, trap is designed to simulate taking a bird on the wing. Grochowina said participants shoot at clay targets called pigeons or birds in squads of five at five posts.
Each participant gets 25 shots using either a 20 or 12 gauge shotgun and the shoot moves from left to right, Grochowina explained. After each shooter has shot five rounds (targets), each shooter shifts one station to the right and the shooter that started at station 5 will move to station 1.
Grochowina said wobble is a variation of standard trap but the orange targets are going crazy. He said the targets might go straight up in the air or straight down into the ground.
“They go everywhere, so wobble is harder to shoot,” he said. “It’s a much bigger challenge and it’s fun. I love shooting wobble.”
According to Grochowina, the club uses a scoring system called Don’t Know Your Partner that creates a fair competition pairing high scoring shooters with low scoring shooters.
“One thing about shooting trap is anybody can do it whether they are male, female, young, old or disabled. I’ve seen all kinds of people shoot trap, so it’s a sport everybody can do,” he said. “It’s a safe sport, too. The first thing we practice is safety.”
Grochowina said trap is no more expensive than golf, unless a person really wants to get into it. He said the club has a few members who are New York state trap champions, including himself and club member Steve Crudele, who taught him to shoot trap.
“We also have a lot of young shooters,” he said. “They are the ones you want to watch because they have young eyes and young reflexes.”
Grochowina said he started shooting trap when he was in high school at about 14 or 15 years old. Then he quit, but started shooting again about 10 to 15 years ago. Now a veteran of the United States Army, he chose to support the recreational departments at the VA hospitals because he has spent time there himself. He said he really appreciated the activities and opportunities the staff gave him during his stay at the hospital because it broke up the monotony.
“We have a lot of veterans at our club and we host the trap-shooting event to support the recreational therapy departments for the benefit of other veterans,” he said. “That department receives very little funding from the government and operates mostly on donations.”
Spectators are welcome to come and watch. Refreshments and food will be available for purchase including this year’s special, Sloppy G.I. Joes.
Grochowina said the club hosted their first Shoot for the Vets fundraiser event to benefit the recreational therapy departments at the Buffalo and Batavia VA medical centers last year and donated nearly $600 to each facility.
“We had a very good turnout and it went on all day. We never had a dull moment. The squads just kept moving and moving,” he said. “We’re hoping for another good event this year. We’ve put a lot of work into it. The club’s board of directors donated all the targets, which is a major expense.”
The club has open trap shoots on Mondays from 3:30 to 7 p.m. when the range is shut down. Grochowina said Mondays are a good time for people to learn the sport because some members who can teach them will be there. He said it’s preferable that people bring their own equipment, but the club has guns for temporary use.
The event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Entry fee is $20 for 50 targets in a 16-yard trap and a 16-yard wobble. Prizes include $200 for first place, $100 for second and $75 for third.
For more information on the event or to learn how to trap shoot, call Grochowina at (716) 801-1744.