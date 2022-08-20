ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Sportsmen’s Club will host “Shoot for the Vets,” a trap-shooting fundraiser, on Sept. 24 at the club, 5609 Route 242.
Sign in starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20 for 50 targets, 16-yard trap and 16-yard wobble. Refreshments and food will also be available.
Prizes include $200 for first place, $100 for second and $75 for third. All proceeds will be donated to the Recreational Therapy Departments at the Buffalo Batavia VA Hospital. In 2021, the club donated nearly $600 to each facility.
For more information, contact club officer and event organizer Stan Grochowina at (716) 801-1744.