ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Sportsmen’s Club will host “Shoot for the Vets,” a trap-shooting fundraiser, on Sept. 24 at the club, 5609 Route 242.

Sign in starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20 for 50 targets, 16-yard trap and 16-yard wobble. Refreshments and food will also be available.

 

