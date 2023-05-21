Ellicottville skatepark eyeing June 30 grand opening

ELLICOTTVILLE — Following three years of fundraising and a year of construction, the grand opening of the new concrete skatepark inside Ellicottville’s Village Park is set for 4 p.m. June 30.
Spearheaded by the Ellicottville Skatepark Committee (SK8EVL) and the village, the skatepark is a culmination of the passion of local skateboarding advocates and a matching grant awarded by The Skatepark Project and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
With title sponsorship for the project supported by the New Car Dealers of WNY Charitable Foundation, the skatepark will be named the New Car Dealers of WNY Ellicottville Skatepark. The park was designed and built by Grindline of Seattle, Wash.
“On behalf of SK8EVL, we can’t thank the New Car Dealers of WNY Charitable Foundation enough for their support in this endeavor,” said Brenda Perks, SK8EVL lead advocate.
Perks said New Car Dealers’ $100,000 donation turned into $200,000 as a result of The Skatepark Project and RCW Jr. Foundation’s Built to Play matching grant program. She said they also received support from local businesses and community members and the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
“We now have a state-of-the-art facility that welcomes all ages, all skill levels and, most importantly, a safe space where our youth can be active, develop friendships and express themselves through the sport of skateboarding,” she said.
Built to Play Skatepark Grants are offered through a partnership between The Skatepark Project and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. The grant initiative offers matching grant funds of up to $250,000 for communities in Western New York and southeast Michigan
Built to Play Skatepark Grants also include an additional $50,000 to fund processes and design features that lessen the environmental impact of the skatepark. Ellicottville received the full match as well as the environmental impact award.
Karen Niemic Buchheit, CRCF Executive Director, praised the SK8EVL committee for their efforts to raise funds for the skatepark project.
“It is no small feat for a group of volunteers to raise $250,000,” said Buchheit. “It is a testament to the dedication of Brenda and the SK8EVL committee that they were able to raise such a total for this skatepark. Because of their efforts, there will be an incredible space for skateboarders, BMX riders and more that is unlike anything in Cattaraugus County to date.”
The June 30 grand opening celebration will feature entertainment, food trucks, a vendor village and, of course, skateboarding.