OLEAN — Braedyn Palmatier of Ellicottville is one of two graduating seniors to receive the Patrick Shinners Memorial Team Player Scholarship, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Palmatier and Zechariah Padd of Maple Grove each received awards from the Patrick Shinners Memorial Team Player Scholarship Fund for $250.
Established in memory of Salamanca-native Patrick Shinners by the Southwestern Chapter of the New York State Association of Certified Football Officials, this award is for players in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties who are a graduating senior and have participated in football for at least one school year.
The ideal candidate is a player who was there for the team — a player who was not the team hero, but who came to practice knowing that he may not be in the game on Friday night. All applicants for the award are nominated by their high school football coaches.
The scholarship is not restricted to those planning to attend an institution of higher education after graduation; nominations of those entering the Armed Forces or pursuing technical trades are also encouraged. The award is given as a scholarship or educational stipend that can be used toward college, trade or technical school or job-related expenses such as uniforms or equipment or travel costs if entering the military.
Palmatier will attend St. Bonaventure University to study sports media.
Donations may be made to the Patrick Shinners Memorial Team Player Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.