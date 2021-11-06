Ellicottville ready to welcome back Canadian visitors Monday

ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville is going all out to welcome back Canadian friends on Monday after more than 18 months apart due to COVID-19 border restrictions.
Many of those Canadians are homeowners here and have been unable to check on their properties since the pandemic first hit in March 2020.
Now, with growing vaccination rates on both sides of the border, Canada will allow its vaccinated citizens to visit the U.S. and return after getting a test for COVID-19.
Vaccinated U.S. residents have been able to enter Canada with a negative COVID-19 test for some time.
Brian McFadden, director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, said he’s met with all the merchants in the village to review the rules.
The signs at the entrances to the village have been changed to say: “Welcome Back Friends” in red and white between two Canadian flags.
“We’re putting out the word on Facebook and other social media,” McFadden said. “We’re fielding a lot of questions here at the Chamber of Commerce. The most asked question is where can they get a PCR (COVID-19) test.”
That question has just been answered by HoliMont, which has volunteered to be a free public testing site starting next week on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
There is a 24-hour turnaround on the test results — plenty of time for a weekend of skiing and driving back to Canada Sunday night or on Monday, McFadden said.
“There’s a sense of excitement in the town,” McFadden said. “Some of our Canadian friends have been here for two or three generations. They own about 25 percent of our homes and half of the homes at HoliMont.”
Throughout the pandemic, some of them rented their homes to new visitors — including many from the New York City area who moved their families here and worked from “home” — while taking advantage of the local ski slopes as well.
Other Canadian homeowners asked their neighbors to keep an eye on their properties until they could return.
So how did Ellicottville weather a year and a half without its Canadian friends?
“About 25 percent of our business year round is Canadian,” McFadden said. “We picked up some new folks who hadn’t been here before. Last month we were only 1 percent off our record lodging. Some merchants had their best 18 months at their shops.”
Social media helped pull in visitors who were looking to get out of their homes and go outdoors somewhere. “Lots of folks from out of town rented condos and worked from here,” McFadden said. “We have a lot of nice restaurants here.”
If anyone saw a problem, it was addressed quickly, McFadden said. To stay open, everyone had to follow the rules. Sometimes a restaurant would be made aware of cases among the staff and would have to close for several days for a thorough cleaning. Sidewalk dining and take-out went a long way to help restaurants going until people were ready to come back inside.
“Everyone has done well,” McFadden said. “We’re still following the CDC recommendations of social distancing and handwashing.”
McFadden said local merchants, restaurants and bars will be going out of their way to welcome back their Canadian friends and urged people to “come and enjoy yourself in Ellicottville.”
At Holiday Valley, marketing director Jane Eshbaugh said the opening of the border for Canadian travel to the U.S. “is great news. We’ll be happy to have them back. We have missed their international influence. Having the Canadians back will be great.”
Eshbaugh gave a tip of her ski hat to HoliMont for setting up the PCR Covid-19 testing program.
“They (Canadians) bring a really cool international element to the area,” Eshbaugh said.