BRADFORD, Pa. — An Ellicottville, N.Y., man faces charges in McKean County for allegedly being found in Foster Township with a stolen vehicle and suspected drugs.
Patrick Fuhr, 64, is charged with receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors; and several traffic summaries.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday, a Foster Township Police officer noted a vehicle with a license plate not registered to the vehicle, and an identification number that came back as stolen out of New York state. Police said the vehicle was in the parking lot of Sheetz at the intersection of East Main Street and Bolivar Drive.
The officer allegedly smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and detained Fuhr and a passenger, who surrendered drug paraphernalia. Unlike in New York state, possession of marijuana remains illegal in Pennsylvania.
A police dog was requested to search the vehicle, and alerted on the vehicle. Numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a container with suspected methamphetamine were found in the vehicle, police said.